VTA ramping up patrols in Santa Clara County after NYC subway attack

The Valley Transportation Authority is increasing patrols at trains and light rail stations Tuesday in the wake of the Brooklyn subway attack that left at least 16 people injured, according to officials.

“Although there have been no specific threats to the VTA system, the Sheriff’s Office Transit Patrol is ensuring that the riding public is not only safe on board but also feels safe and confident to ride public transit,” according to a VTA statement.

More officers will be patrolling at stations and on trains starting Tuesday and continuing the rest of the week, said VTA spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross. Two “explosive ordinance device” dogs will also be doing random searches out of precaution.

Ross didn’t specify how many more officers would be stationed at the trains but said the VTA is increasing security out of their own volition and not at the request of the Federal Transit Administration or any other agency.

“We know people will read the news and they may be scared and we want them to know that they’re safe and we want them to feel safe as well,” she said.

At 8:24 a.m., as the N train was pulling into the 36th Street subway station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, a gunman wearing a gas mask, construction vest and sweatshirt set off a smoke canister and opened fire on the train, injuring at least 16 people, according to police, who added that they are looking for the shooter and a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates. Police said they don’t know a motive at this time. People suffered injuries from shrapnel and smoke inhalation.

The increased security also comes near the one-year anniversary of the Bay Area’s deadliest mass shooting in which a VTA employee prone to outbursts directed at his co-workers opened fire the morning of May 26, 2021 at a VTA light rail yard building, killing nine people before taking his own life, according to police.

“Unfortunately we’re always thinking about that. The memory of that has not faded,” Ross said, who specified the increased patrols and the one-year anniversary of the massacre are not connected. “Its’ been less than a year and I don’t know that the memory will ever fade for most of the employees.”

The VTA is planning to hold a private observance of the anniversary for employees and will have more information closer to the date, according to Ross.