Waiver applications to reopen Sonoma County school campuses delayed by Glass fire

The massive, two-county Glass fire, and Sonoma County’s response to the emergency, has delayed the processing of approximately 15 applications from area schools to reopen their campuses for elementary students, according to public health officials.

The convergence of the wildfire and the coronavirus pandemic has slowed testing for the virus and stretched staff to the point that the approval or denial of the waiver applications — originally expected on Sept. 25 before being pushed to last Wednesday — has been delayed again. An update on approvals is expected Friday.

Schools have been shuttered since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, meaning approximately 68,000 school children have been learning from home in online classes. Any approval given by the county would mark the first widespread return to campus for students in more than six months.

The waivers apply only to transitional kindergarten through sixth grade classes and would allow a school to open for in-person instruction despite the county being in the “purple” tier, or most restrictive status, on the state’s color-coded coronavirus reopening plan.

It was unclear Thursday whether a decision about which schools have or have not been given clearance would be announced Friday or whether the county health office would simply provide an update on the undertaking.

“The process has been delayed due to the fires,“ Mase said in an email.

Even if the county grants approval, using criteria laid out by the state, the openings will not be widespread. Districts or schools that are given the green light to hold in-person classes must guarantee a testing and contact tracing program — something that many leaders of the county’s 40 independent school districts have balked at as being too expensive and cumbersome to be shouldered by schools.

On Sept. 16, the school board for the county’s largest school district, Santa Rosa City Schools, voted unanimously to extend distance learning for its 15,700 students through December.

The waivers would allow schools to reopen while the county remains in the purple, or “widespread” tier on the state’s coronavirus chart. Waivers are not required for schools to open if the county improves to the red, or “substantial” spread, tier.

Still, even in the red tier schools must meet county and state guidelines for reopening, including providing testing and contact tracing. Once the county meets the criteria to downgrade to red, it must continue to meet those requirements for two consecutive weeks before it advances to more extensive reopening.

Schools, however, would still be prohibited from reopening classrooms without a waiver unless the county remained in the red tier for an additional two weeks.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.