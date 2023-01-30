Questions surrounding the efforts of Sonoma Valley real estate developer Ken Mattson have inspired a newly formed grassroots group dedicated to bringing transparency to his many local projects.

The group called Wake Up Sonoma, will gather for a protest on the sidewalk in front of Cocoa Planet in downtown Sonoma on Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon. Mattson purchased the business in 2018, but it has largely sat vacant since then.

Mattson has purchased more than 60 properties in the area since 2015.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.4593681&lat=38.2844136&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In a Jan. 26 social media post about the protest, the group asks attendees to “bring signs that communicate our frustration with Lefever/Mattson leaving buildings vacant, and putting profits over community.” Tim Fefever is Mattson’s longtime business partner.

Wake Up Sonoma plans to continue bringing attention to its efforts with demonstrations weekly at a Mattson-owned property.

The group also announced its first Community Town Hall, which will “feature an overview of the work that Wake Up Sonoma is doing as a grassroots citizens watchdog organization created to protect the culture, diversity and inclusivity of Sonoma Valley.”

The Feb. 23 town hall will be held at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St., from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be wine and light appetizers served — reservations are requested at wakeupsonoma.com/events.

Contact the reporter Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com.