Walbridge fire 92% contained; tree trimmer hospitalized after injury

A second person was injured Thursday helping firefighters tighten their hold and begin the arduous cleanup from the Walbridge fire burning in the rugged hills of west Sonoma County.

Firefighters crept closer to full control of the blaze Thursday evening, fortifying containment lines around 92% of the wildfire, up from 87% on Wednesday, while halting its growth for the seventh straight day, Cal Fire reported.

Further to the east in Napa and Lake counties, crews prevented the giant Hennessey fire from growing any larger Thursday and increased their containment of the five-county blaze to 85%, up from 76% the night before, Cal Fire reported.

But firefighters’ gains have come at a cost: two injuries in two days on the Walbridge fire, which was touched off during a series of lightning storms that swept through Northern California on Aug. 16 and 17 amid a sweltering heat wave.

On Thursday, a tree trimmer suffered an abdominal injury during a fall and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by helicopter. The previous day, a California National Guard soldier was airlifted to the hospital after he fell down a steep, 100-foot hill near Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road.

“The crews are dealing with steep, rugged terrain and a lot of areas they’re working in have hazards like trees, rocks and just areas where you can’t get good footing because of the rugged terrain,” Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said of the area where the Walbridge firefight continued to play out.

Neither Pacific Gas & Electric Co. nor Sonoma County officials, both which have personnel working on debris removal within the fire’s perimeter, could say whether the injured tree trimmer was doing work on their behalf by Thursday night.

A PG&E foreman who was working with a tree-trimming company reported a man fell from a tree around 12:27 p.m., according to Redcom, the county’s fire and ambulance dispatch center.

The Healdsburg Fire Department and a Bell’s Ambulance was dispatched to the area, Healdsburg Fire Capt. John Sullivan said. Initial scanner radio reports indicated the incident happened on Palmer Creek Road, a skinny, windy roadway northeast of the Austin Creek State Recreation Area, though that could not be confirmed by Thursday night.

First responders located the man on Mill Creek Road, where coworkers were driving him to medical care, and an ambulance then transported him up Puccioni Road, where he was passed off to a helicopter bound for the hospital. His injuries were considered serious, Sullivan said.

The soldier injured Wednesday was one of the roughly 250 California National Guard members dispatched late last week to a series of fires burning in the North Bay dubbed the LNU Lightning Complex, National Guard Lt. Col. Jonathan Shiroma said.

He worked out of the California National Guard base in Santa Rosa adjacent to the Santa Rosa Junior College campus and was part of Task Force Axe, a unit of soldiers who have competed firefighting training through Cal Fire, Shiroma said. The soldiers typically work behind firefighters positioned on the front lines to put out embers or ash that could lead to a new blaze, Shiroma said.

“The California National Guard, since about 2008, have been very involved with firefighting because we’ve had so many firefighting missions,” Shiroma said.

Smoke from the fires has clogged Bay Area skies for much of the last two weeks. A Spare the Air Alert was extended through Saturday due to unhealthy levels of air pollution caused by the area’s wildfires, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

As more than 2,000 firefighters move closer to containing the Walbridge and Hennessey fires, the task of rebuilding is getting underway. The fires have destroyed 1,491 structures and damaged 232, Cal Fire reported Thursday. In Sonoma County, flames destroyed 159 homes and damaged 10.

Renters and homeowners affected by the latest Northern California wildfires were invited to attend a virtual town hall meeting Friday on wildfire assistance and insurance.

California Office of Emergency Services director Mark Ghillarducci, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and Amy Bach, the executive director of the nonprofit United Policyholders, will lead the town hall and answer residents’ questions.

People can watch the town hall, which starts at 1:30 p.m., live on the California Department of Insurance Facebook page and residents can also join the meeting by calling 215-446-3649 or 888-557-8511. The conference code is 832767.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.