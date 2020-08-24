Walbridge fire destroys 560 structures across 52,000 acres in rural Sonoma County

The Walbridge fire has destroyed 560 structures during its weeklong rampage in northwest Sonoma County, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the buildings destroyed by lightning-sparked fires in the North Bay.

The tally, confirmed Sunday night by Cal Fire officials, offers the first definitive look at the destruction wrought by Walbridge, the 52,068-acre piece of the LNU Lightning Complex fires in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties that have blackened 347,630 acres, destroying 871 structures and threatening another 30,500. Four residents have died, three in Napa County and one in Solano.

Already this group of three blazes took their spot as second-largest firestorm in California history.

Of the 1,857 firefighters working the infernos, at least 465 were assigned to the Walbridge wildfire, including 70 engines, 33 bulldozers, 12 hand crews and 21 water tenders, all pushing to slow southern and western advances toward Rio Nido, Windsor and Healdsburg, said Will Powers, a Cal Fire spokesman.

Despite the rugged, mountainous terrain where the inferno is concentrated in rural Sonoma County, firefighters battling Walbridge were able to create footholds, reaching 5% containment by Sunday night thanks to two days of modest fire growth. They were bracing, though, for another round of dry lightning and wind overnight into Monday morning that could spark fresh blazes or fan the flames of the existing blaze.

“Tonight, specifically, is our largest concern due to the red flag warnings and the dry lightning forecast to come into the area,” Cal Fire Chief Ben Nicholls said during a press briefing Sunday evening, adding that he was worried about winds pushing the fire in new directions. “We could have significant growth in any portion of the fire.”

But fire and emergency officials were confident enough the work firefighters had put in to rescind evacuation orders issued Saturday morning, allowing an unknown number of people to return to their homes on the outskirts of the fire zone centered west of Healdsburg.

Along with the progress initial firefighters made while working 96 hours straight, Nicholls credited a “lid” of smoke that choked the North Bay Sunday and prompted air quality warnings for suppressing the Walbridge fire’s spread in the run up to a potential battle with more lightning storms forecasters predicted would be most powerful between 3 a.m and 5 a.m. Monday.

The unhealthy air also limited visibility and grounded air attacks on the fire that otherwise would have been brought to bear on the Walbridge conflagration, Nicholls said, noting firefighters did use two Blackhawk helicopters Sunday.

National Weather Service meteorologists had originally predicted a 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. window Sunday for the worst of the storms. Although the timing was pushed back, the expectations haven’t changed.

“I hope that we’re wrong when we say there will be lightning strikes,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Garcia. “But it looks like the dynamics of the atmosphere, the engine that gets things going, is going to come into place overnight (Sunday).”

Garcia said the ingredients were in place to create a series of storms that could rival those from last weekend, which rained down 96 powerful lightning strikes on Sonoma County alone. By 9 p.m. Sunday, Solano County already was experiencing cloud-to-cloud lightning, he said.

The largest of the LNU Lightning Complex fires, the 290,102-acre Hennessey fire in Napa County, was 22% contained as of Sunday evening. Meanwhile, firefighters had reached 95% containment on the 2,360-acre Meyers fire north of Jenner in Sonoma County and, overall, had reached 21% containment on the Lightning Complex fires.

Despite the threat of more lightning and wind, the slow pace of Walbridge fire’s growth — burning just 2,000 acres over the weekend — prompted officials to roll back evacuation orders, with Nicholls saying they preferred people be at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office eased evacuation orders early Sunday afternoon, allowing residents in a large swath of the west county to return home, but warning that doing so was “at your own risk.”

The areas, which included areas east of Westside Road north of Sweetwater Springs Road, and east of the Russian River south of Sweetwater Springs Road, had been evacuated Saturday morning.

“These areas are still at risk from the Walbridge fire,” according to the Sheriff’s Office’s Nixle alert. “We recommend you stay home for the day once you arrive. There’s going to be a lot of traffic in the area so please drive safely; our priority is getting everyone home safely.”