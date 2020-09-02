Walbridge fire in Sonoma County reaches 85% containment

10:10 AM: More people allowed home as evacuation warnings lifted

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded evacuation orders to evacuation warnings for more areas affected by the Walbridge fire.

Warnings mean residents are allowed to return home at their own risk.

The department suggests residents stay home for the day once arrived because traffic will be heavy. It also urges residents to use caution when returning to the area since road conditions may have changed and utility poles, trees and structures may have been damaged.

The areas being downgraded to warnings are:

Zone 2E2

South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

North and east of Chemise Road

West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

Zone 2E3

South of Chemise Road

North of Mill Creek Road

West of the center of Dry Creek (the actual creek)

East of Wallace Creek Road (Wallace Creek Road will remain closed)

Wallace Creek Road and Mill Creek Road, west of Wallace Creek Road (including Palmer Creek Road), will remain closed due to hazardous tree removal, power line repair, roadway repair and other hazards.

Zone 2E4

South of Mill Creek Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road

West of Westside Road

East of Palmer Creek Road

Sweetwater Springs Road between 17990 and 19500 will remain closed for hazardous tree removal, power line repair, roadway repair and other hazards.

8:25 AM: Meyers fire officially “out,” more people should be allowed back home today in Walbridge burn area

Cal Fire operations Chief Chris Waters declared the Meyers fire “out” Wednesday morning, and said the “real big development” on the Walbridge fire would be allowing more residents to return to their properties today.

“The Meyers fire is completed,” he said in an operational briefing. “The fire’s been in the fog the last couple days. We’re going to consider that out.”

Fire crews will remain at the 2,360-acre coastal fire mopping up, patrolling and removing debris.

For the larger Walbridge fire, which firefighters made significant containment progress on overnight, he said today is an important day.

“The real big development today is that the interior of this fire is going to be repopulated and fire operations is going to be there in support of that activity,” he said.

Over the past few days, evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings and warnings lifted throughout the 54,940 fire footprint west of Healdsburg and north of the Russian River.

Waters said containment progress should be made again today in the Hennessey fire, where much of the fire is out as well.

“One of the critical areas of the fire was the area between Calistoga and Middletown,” he said. “There is still a little bit of heat...There’s still a little bit of smoke showing up in the afternoon. The area should be completed by the end of today.”

Another small portion at a northernmost portion of the fire also should be taken care of today, he said, on the west side of Highway 16 north of Cache Creek.

7:45 AM: Walbridge containment increases overnight

Firefighters on the Walbridge fire were able to connect and solidify another large segment of containment line overnight, pushing the containment figure to 85 percent Wednesday morning.

That’s up from 70 percent Tuesday evening for the 16-day old fire in northern Sonoma County.

Another two homes were recorded as destroyed, bringing that number to 159, with another 135 smaller structures, totaling 295 buildings destroyed in the blaze.

Acreage burned remained at 54,940, where it has been since last week.

The Hennessey fire that started in Napa County has spread to 317,909 acres and was 74 percent contained.

Overall, the entire Lightning Complex fire that have touched parts of five counties has burned 375,209 acres and is 76 percent contained Wednesday morning.

In totally, 1,459 structures have been destroyed, an increase from 1,449 Tuesday. Damage assessment teams remain on the ground documenting losses.

In Sonoma County, the teams are nearly finished, even though firefighters expect it will take weeks to fully extinguish hot spots inside the 86-square-mile burn zone.

Walbridge containment lines are being completed in some of the most difficult terrain — areas with rock slides and steep ridges or deep canyons that make it difficult to deploy bulldozers and other heavy equipment.

Instead, hand crews must build and connect the wide earthen lines that won’t be breached, even if a wind comes up and generates flames.

Cal Fire officials said they hope to complete containment in the next week or 10 days.

Firefighters benefited from cool and misty marine layer overnight, which should continue for another day or two, according to the National Weather Service.

Patchy fog is expected to continue until giving way to sunny skies Friday and increasing high temperatures over the weekend, as high as 97 on Sunday.

