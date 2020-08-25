Live updates: Walbridge fire lines in Sonoma County hold overnight

8:25 AM: State and federal emergency assistance now available

Those who suffered losses from the ongoing wildfires are now able to register for federal financial assistance, the state Office of Emergency Services Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday morning.

Visit disasterassistance.gov for more information.

Those affected by fires in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Monterey, Solano, Yolo, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties may be eligible for assistance from FEMA.

Grants may help eligible residents with financial assistance that includes rent, home repair, home replacement and other disaster-related needs such as childcare, medical and dental expenses.

The agencies recommend that anyone who has suffered losses contact their insurance companies first.

But for losses not covered by insurance, people can register for disaster assistance in three ways: online through disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362.

7:25 AM: Another successful night on the fire lines

Firefighters battling the Walbridge fire in northwest Sonoma County had another successful night, halting the flames’ progress and increasing containment to 17 percent as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Walbridge fire stretches from west of Highway 101 near Healdsburg almost to Cazadero, and north of Rio Nido to Lake Sonoma, burning 54,503 acres, a figure that firefighters kept static overnight.

Containment lines were strengthened at the northern end of the fire at Lake Sonoma.

The Meyers fire remained at 2,360 acres along the coast near Fort Ross north of Jenner and was estimated to be 97 percent controlled by Tuesday morning. Many residents of that area were allowed to return home Monday as evacuation orders were loosened.

Overall, the group of fires Cal Fire calls the Lightning Complex in multiple counties totaled 352,913 acres by Tuesday morning and was 27 percent contained.

The bulk of that number comes from the Hennessey fire that began in Napa County and now covers 294,602 acres, an increase of about 1,400 from Monday, and is 29 percent contained.

Firefighters have taken advantage of cooler, more humid weather conditions – and additional fire crews coming in from out of the region – to help stem the fires’ progress.

Though smoky skies have been the norm in the area, the National Weather Service forecast a small improvement in that today.

Still, the air quality is expected to be poor and Tuesday is another Spare the Air Day, according to the Bay Area Air Quality District.

As local, regional and state firefighters continue to fight the multiple fires, they are welcoming reinforcements.

Crews from Culver City, Folsom, Beverly Hills, Rancho Santa Fe and several from Washington state have staged at the Calistoga Fairgrounds and other locations to lend assistance and offer much-needed rest to the 2,194 firefighters and other personnel battling the fires.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day as details become available.

