Walbridge firefight hits milestones as more people return home, but work is far from done

371,249 ‒ Acres burned in the LNU Lightning Complex, now the third largest fire in state history

7,000 ‒ Evacuees allowed to return home throughout the LNU Lightning Complex fire zone in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties.

100 ‒ Homes and outbuildings that were badly damaged or destroyed in Walbridge and Meyers fires (preliminary)

253 ‒ Homes within the Walbridge fire perimeter that were unharmed

With thousands of North Bay wildfire evacuees returning home, Cal Fire officials pledged to continue to lift mandatory orders and warnings in place since early last week while also attacking remaining hot spots in the fires that erupted nearly two weeks ago across Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties.

About 7,000 people displaced by mandatory evacuations had been allowed back into their homes within the five-county LNU Lightning Complex area in the past 24 hours, Cal Fire Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said Friday.

“It is my priority,” he said. “As soon as it is feasible and possible I want people back in their home. We’re feeling good there, but we have to do it safely.”

The Walbridge fire, which ignited Aug. 17 in the hills west of Healdsburg, was listed by Cal Fire at 55,353 acres Friday night, showing no growth during the day, and 28% containment, up from 25% in the morning.

Friday’s report had little of the dire forecast that came just a week ago, when firefighters reported advancing walls of flame across the growing perimeter and authorities were bracing for another bout of dry lightning. That storm stayed to the east, sparing thinly stretched crews that finally saw significant reinforcements arrive this week on the heels of a major aerial assault.

Kavanaugh hailed the preliminary report by damage assessment teams that 253 homes within the Walbridge perimeter had escaped harm, calling it “a positive note for us.”

On the other side of the ledger, 100 homes and outbuildings were rated as destroyed, with more than 50% damage, in the Walbridge fire and the 2,360-acre Meyers fire on the coast north of Jenner, Chris Godley, the county emergency services director reported.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick offered condolences to those who were going home to ashen ruins.

“We are incredibly sorry for your loss,” he said, pledging to “work with you through your recovery.”

There were 2,127 Sonoma County residents still under evacuation orders and 1,507 remaining in warning zones, Godley said.

“We’re working around the clock to get people back,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said, noting that Westside Road and the Russian River communities of Rio Nido and Hacienda remained closed.

“We want to make sure you guys are safe when you get back,” he said.

The prolonged firefight, absence from home and smoke-tainted air has chafed at residents who endured mass evacuations and catastrophic wildfires last year and in 2017.

“It’s a sticky time right now,” Supervisor James Gore said. “We’re hearing from a lot of people who want to get back to their properties.”

“It’s time for us to double down, triple down on the efforts we’ve made for resiliency,” he said.

“We are living in tense times,” Supervisor Shirlee Zane said, noting the county’s “warm line” — answered by therapists from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week — is available at no cost by dialing 707-565-2652.

“Let’s just be as kind to one another as we can,” she said.

On the fire front, Kavanaugh said Friday morning there had been minimal fire growth in the past 24 hours, “which is good for us and good for troops on the ground as we continue to put lines around the entire (LNU Lightning) complex.”

The complex, covering 372,344 acres in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo counties, slipped into the record books as the third-largest wildfire in state history. It trailed the second-place SCU Lightning Complex, spread over seven counties — including Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara — by a little more than 2,000 acres.

The largest wildfire on the books is the Mendocino Complex, which scorched 459,123 acres in Mendocino, Lake, Colusa and Glenn counties in July 2018.

Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said the day started off warmer and drier due to an early lifting of the foggy marine layer, but there were no dramatic blow-ups or fire runs.

He described a variety of specific efforts aimed at extending and reinforcing weak spots in the line around the fire, including work in the Las Lomas area on Skaggs Springs Road and at the top of McPeak Road north of Hacienda.

Nicholls noted that the 145 engines assigned to the Walbridge fire had, on average, 733 acres to cover to deal largely with smoke and hot spots.

“There’s still a lot of work out there for our fire companies to take care of,” he said.

In Lake County, the focus Friday was on a northwestern section of the massive Hennessey fire south of Middletown, Cal Fire Operations Chief Chris Waters said.

Firefighters will “try to close up a last piece of line down through the area that’s immediately above Anguin and Calistoga,” he said.

Those communities “are in pretty good shape,” he said, but firefighters want to close one stretch of containment line that’s parallel to Highway 29.

The 314,631-acre fire, which grew by just over 1,000 acres during the day, was 37% contained Friday night.

In Sonoma County, the Sheriff’s Office on Friday night reduced evacuation orders to evacuation warnings for more residents in zones north of Guerneville and east of Stewarts Point, giving them the option to return home with fires still in the area.

Access was granted on Westside Road south of Sweetwater Springs Road, north of the Russian River and west of the Hacienda Bridge to Korbel.

But McPeak Road north of Wasson Road remained under evacuation orders, as did Mount Jackson Resort Road.

King Ridge Road, north and east of Lions Head Ranch Road, also was reduced to an evacuation warning. Lastly, areas south and west of 14900 Stewart Point Skaggs Springs Road were downgraded.

But the remainder of that area, including Lions Head Ranch Road, was still under an evacuation order.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said he spent Friday at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve and on Sweetwater Springs Road, where activity was limited to mopping up.

“Yes sir, it’s real good news,” he said. “But just remember this is only August.”

Baxman said he was “keeping his fingers crossed” for the next three months, which are typically the peak of fire season.

Staff Writers Lori A. Carter and Yousef Baig contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.