Walbridge firefight presses on as Sonoma County officials ask for patience

The battle against the Walbridge fire in northwestern Sonoma County continued into its 10th day with flames still burning on all fronts Wednesday as county officials asked evacuees to be patient amid an extended displacement affecting thousands of residents along the lower Russian River and near Dry Creek Valley.

The wildfire, which began in the hills west of Healdsburg on Aug. 17, grew only slightly, to 55,353 acres as of Thursday night, according to Cal Fire, with containment unchanged at 19%.

Flames continue to burn across its sprawling perimeter, including some of the most rugged forestland in Sonoma County, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said in a Wednesday afternoon briefing. He noted that crews were working to contain a flare-up in the Pool Ridge area north of Guerneville and bulldozers were punching containment lines through the thick timber north of Rio Nido.

Fire officials also oversaw prescribed fire operations meant to deprive the blaze of fuel near Mill Creek and Felta Creek roads on the eastern flank and up in the northwest corner of the fire, closer to Lake Sonoma and the origin of the blaze.

Firefighter numbers continued to increase across the wider region, with Cal Fire officials reporting 2,292 personnel assigned to fires burning in Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties. New fires were also reported and quickly attacked Wednesday in Mendocino County.

Authorities in Sonoma County continue to press for more help on the Walbridge fire.

“We have a skeleton crew staffing the fire,” Nicholls said. “We’re getting those more resources as they’re coming in, but the resources we currently have on our fire, until this fire is completely contained, will stay assigned to it so we ensure that it stays where it is right now.”

About 250 troops with the California National Guard arrived Wednesday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and will act as hand crews for blazes throughout the region.

About 5,100 residents remain under evacuation orders and about 3,700 homes are still considered threatened, though fire officials are more optimistic about their progress than earlier in the week.

A cooperative weather pattern has settled into the area, with low wind speeds and cooler temperatures giving crews a calmer window to douse and encircle the fire. But the burn zone, spanning thousands of acres of rugged and remote forest, presents challenges to holding containment lines intact as flames move over slopes, Nicholls said.

“Logs roll out and they roll down the hill and they start a new fire down below where the line was,” he said. “Until we are confident that we are mopped up sufficiently ... we’re going to make sure that we keep people out of harm’s way.”

County officials acknowledged mounting fatigue among evacuees and a growing desire to return home — or for some, to what remains of their properties.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported increased traffic congestion at checkpoints set up around the fire’s perimeter, and department officials emphasized that they wanted people to be safe upon their return.

“We understand people are anxious and want to get back to their house,” said Sgt. Juan Valencia. “There’s a lot of stress — homeschooling the kids, COVID — so there’s a lot of factors that we’re taking into consideration.”

No official tally of damaged structures was available for the fire Wednesday. Cal Fire said its damage assessment teams continued to work in the burned zone to provide information “as quickly as possible.”

Wednesday evening, Cal Fire released an online map showing partial and preliminary damage assessments for homes, outbuildings and infrastructure, available at bit.ly/LNUDamage. The map notes the location of dozens of undamaged buildings in Sonoma County but marked only a few of the destroyed homes and outbuildings in the Mt. Jackson and Wallace Creek Road areas. Cal Fire acknowledged in a statement that “numerous sites still require confirmation.”

The fire continued to burn north of Guerneville and Rio Nido, as well as in and around the Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve.

The flames in Armstrong Woods were relatively low intensity, making for a “healthy and productive” fire, Nicholls said.

Flames continued to lick at the fringes of Sweetwater Springs Road along part of Porter Creek, where the steep northern road bank was ashen and barren of undergrowth that covered it only days ago.

A large column of smoke built up off a series of switchbacks above the old mercury mine near Guerneville during some brief fire action there on Wednesday afternoon. Several narrow plumes were visible above Hacienda further east along the Russian River.