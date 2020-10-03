Walbridge, Meyers fire cleanup enters second stage

Sonoma County property owners whose homes and other buildings were burned by the Meyers and Walbridge fires have been cleared to enter the second phase of the hazardous waste removal process, Sonoma County officials announced Friday.

The step is part of the state’s debris removal plan for the two fires, which sparked in mid-August and destroyed a combined 159 homes and 298 structures across roughly 57,300 acres countywide.

The phase was approved by the California Office of Emergency Services after the California Department of Toxic Substance Control completed their initial sweep for household hazardous materials of buildings damaged or destroyed by the blazes, a county news release said.

The second phase will focus on clearing remaining debris left in the fires’ wake and preparing proprieties for rebuilding. Property owners interested in enrolling in the program should not disturb the debris they find at their homes, as doing so may disqualify them from assistance, the county said.

More details about the Phase 2 cleanup program will be announced at a later date.

Residents are asked to avoid entering burned areas without wearing protective equipment, the news release said.

Property owners who want to perform their own Phase 2 cleanup are required to file an application with the Sonoma Environmental Health Division before beginning any work, the county said.

More information for residents who want to do their own cleanup can be found at socoemergency.org by visiting the Walbridge Fire Recovery page and then the link about debris removal.

If residents suspect their properties have not been swept by the state’s toxic substance department and that toxic waste is still on their properties, they should immediately contact the Sonoma County Hazardous Materials Unit at 707-565-2024 or HazMat@Sonoma-County.org.

