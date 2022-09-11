Subscribe

Walker Fire near Willits 100% contained

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 10, 2022, 8:48PM
The Walker Fire near Willits was 100% contained as of about 8 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire reported in a tweet.

The wildfire, which broke out about 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 1 off Highway 101 and Walker Road, south of Willits, had grown to 124 acres before it was contained. The blaze had scorched 109 acres and was 25% contained as of Friday afternoon.

More than 175 firefighters fought the blaze, which prompted an evacuation warning in the Ridgewood subdivision, Cal Fire said.

The evacuation warning was eventually downgraded to situational awareness, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause is under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707521-5209.

