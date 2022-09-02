Subscribe

Walker Fire near Willits scorches 109 acres, 25% contained

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 2, 2022, 2:45AM
Updated 45 minutes ago

Fire crews battling the Walker Fire, which as of late Thursday had scorched 109 acres near Willits, were expected to stay on scene overnight.

The blaze was reportedly 25% contained as of 10:30 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, a wildland fire broke out at about 4 p.m. in the Pine Mountain Area near northbound Highway 101.

More than 175 firefighters were battling the blaze, which initially prompted an evacuation warning in the Ridewood subdivision, Cal Fire said.

Forward progress of the blaze was stopped and crews formed a line around the fire, officials said.

The evacuation warning was eventually downgraded to situational awareness, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no reports of any injuries or damaged property. A cause remains under investigation.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette