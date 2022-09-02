Walker Fire near Willits scorches 109 acres, 25% contained

Fire crews battling the Walker Fire, which as of late Thursday had scorched 109 acres near Willits, were expected to stay on scene overnight.

The blaze was reportedly 25% contained as of 10:30 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, a wildland fire broke out at about 4 p.m. in the Pine Mountain Area near northbound Highway 101.

More than 175 firefighters were battling the blaze, which initially prompted an evacuation warning in the Ridewood subdivision, Cal Fire said.

Forward progress of the blaze was stopped and crews formed a line around the fire, officials said.

The evacuation warning was eventually downgraded to situational awareness, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no reports of any injuries or damaged property. A cause remains under investigation.