Wall: An ‘exciting’ time after Windsor council victory

Mike Wall answered the phone sounding a little breathless Thursday night.

He had just come home from a post-campaign thank-you party for his supporters.

“A lot of people were extremely selfless and gave freely of their time, and we wanted to say thank you,” he said.

Since it became clear late Tuesday that he had unofficially won an at-large seat on the Windsor Town Council — the special election has not yet been certified by the county registrar and some ballots are still being counted — he said “it’s been really exciting.”

First, as election results were rolling in online Tuesday night, Wall was giving a presentation at a client dinner in Walnut Creek and his cellphone began blowing up with texts from well-wishers, families and friends.

“I got dozens of calls and texts all night long. There was a lot of good, positive energy coming in,“ he said. ”I kept checking my phone under the table. It’s been a wild two days.“

Wall, 45, is a health improvement consultant, and after working remotely from home for the past two years because of the pandemic, he is just starting to travel the region again to visit clients.

He said he will have to strike a balance between serving on the council and his full-time job. Council members receive a monthly stipend of $300, earn $85 per meeting and are eligible for enrollment in the town’s health insurance plans.

While things have started to calm down a bit, “it’s still actually crazy; we’ve got to get the results certified, then I’m sworn in and seated and then the real work can begin,” he said. “It will be nice to get the final (vote) numbers and get on with things.”

The registrar has up to 28 days to certify the election and is counting any ballots postmarked by April 12. Wall is expected to be seated at the May 18 meeting.

Though the vote tallies are expected to slightly change, Wall leads Stephanie Ahmad, 37, an attorney and Windsor Unified School District board member, by 58.3% to 38.8%. Candidate Evan Kubota, who withdrew and threw his support to Wall, won 2.8% of the vote.

Wall will be filling the fifth seat on the council left vacant when Council member Sam Salmon was appointed mayor last year after Dominic Foppoli resigned under pressure after being accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Foppoli is the subject of a civil lawsuit and a state investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing.

With Foppoli attracting national attention to the town, some Windsor residents have said they hope having a full council will help the town return to a sense of normalcy.

“(Wall) will defend our small town (and) family-friendly culture,” said Mary Ann Bainbridge-Krause, 73, of Windsor in a letter to The Press Democrat just before the election. “I think at this time in Windsor’s history he would be the best to have on the council,” she added later in an interview.

