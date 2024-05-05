Police: Two arrested after Walmart theft, high-speed chase in Windsor

Two people were arrested Friday after police said they stole from a Windsor supermarket and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Highway 101.

Just before 4 p.m., a man left the Walmart at 6650 Hembree Lane with a shopping cart loaded with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise, Windsor police said in a news release.

An employee stopped the man, whom authorities said was later identified as Evan Murden, in the parking lot and called the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office dispatch line.

Authorities said Murden, 31, assaulted the employee, broke their phone and went to a car, where a woman was waiting in the passenger seat.

Walmart employees had spotted Murden and the woman, identified by authorities as Destiny Turney, filling the shopping cart earlier that day.

According to the news release, Murden put the stolen items into the vehicle and drove through east Windsor with law enforcement vehicles following as he approached speeds of 64 mph. He reached central Windsor and went onto north Highway 101, where he drove 109 mph as he fled police, official said.

The couple’s vehicle was eventually stopped by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy near the Dry Creek off-ramp in Healdsburg.

According to authorities Murden jumped out of the car and ran into The Lodge at Healdsburg, a boutique hotel near the highway. Turney remained in the vehicle and was detained.

Windsor and Healdsburg police surrounded the hotel and found Murden hiding in an outside stairwell, official said.

Murden was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa on suspicion of recklessly evading police, robbery, resisting arrest, vandalism and damaging a communication device to prevent help.

He is still in custody as of Sunday afternoon and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Turney was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, shoplifting, possessing a controlled substance. She also had an outstanding arrest warrant from San Mateo County, officials said.

She was booked into the Sonoma County jail and later released on a citation.

