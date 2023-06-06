Would-be entrepreneurs looking to secure a license to run one of Healdsburg’s two cannabis dispensaries can apply starting June 15, City Manager Jeff Kay said Monday night during the Healdsburg City Council meeting.

The application window will be open for 45 days and will be followed by a “rigorous” evaluation period, he said.

City staff will first determine the applicants’ eligibility with a pass-fail assessment, followed by an evaluation and then applicant interviews.

After an applicant successfully passes those steps, they will meet with City Council for a public hearing later this year for the final decision.

The new dispensaries will be subject to a voter-approved city business tax created specifically for cannabis businesses. Called Measure M, the referendum was approved this past November. Since then, City Council ended Healdsburg’s moratorium on cannabis dispensaries in March and unrolled its cannabis business tax rates in May.

Commercial grows will not be allowed, although Healdsburg residents can legally grow up to six marijuana plants indoors or up to three outdoor plants for medical use.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.