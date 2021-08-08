Wanted: Readers with strong opinions

Next: We’ll welcome you and ask for suggestions on how we can improve or stories you think we should cover.

How: Contact our editor at readerspanel@pressdemocrat.com, explaining why you want to join.

Why: We want to elevate our journalism and be more essential to the readers we serve.

Rob Spillane loved our Page One story Wednesday about how the vaccination question — Should I get the shot or not? — is dividing Sonoma County residents.

He just had major problems with the last paragraph of the article.

Our story, written by veteran reporter Phil Barber, focused on the widening, contentious rift between those who have chosen to be vaccinated and those who steadfastly refuse the shots.

Roughly 8 of 10 eligible Sonoma County residents have received at least one dose aimed at stopping the COVID-19 virus. One Santa Rosa man is in the 20% minority — and he shows no signs of budging.

He detailed his strident opposition in Barber’s story. In fact, he’s so adamantly opposed that he threatened to “shut down the city of San Francisco” because he doesn’t want to “negotiate with politicians about my health.”

Spillane called to tell me The Press Democrat provided too strong of a bully pulpit to the anti-vaxxer.

“It’s the last thing you read in a very thoughtful story,” said Spillane, a sixth-grade teacher at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Santa Rosa. “I just didn’t feel it was right to let him threaten to shut down freeways and close the city. It’s the last impression you’re giving readers. But overall, it was a good story.”

I love readers like Spillane — savvy, thoughtful and engaged with the stories our newsroom is producing. I’ve met dozens just like him in my first five months here as editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer of its parent company, Sonoma Media Investments.

From Cloverdale to Petaluma; from west county and Bodega Bay to the historic square in downtown Sonoma, I’ve talked to loyal readers who follow our work closely, often spending time with both our print edition and our pressdemocrat.com site.

Here’s another great thing about them: They rarely shy away from constructive criticism.

When I ask, “What can we do better?”, they are quick to share their thoughts and story ideas.

“I’ve been reading The Press Democrat since I was a kid, so, sure, I have opinions about it,” Spillane told me in a telephone call. “My parents subscribed and I grew up on it, and when I married (33 years ago), it was one of the first purchases my wife and I made. We read it every day. It’s part of our daily life.”

As The Press Democrat continues to pursue ways to improve our delivery of meaningful journalism to our subscribers and local readers, I want to formally hear from more readers like Spillane.

That’s why I am launching a Readers Advisory Panel, a forum in which thoughtful readers can interact directly with me and other Press Democrat editors and staffers.

The concept is something I’ve organized in other newsrooms where I was editor. It’s an opportunity to formally invite readers to offer far-ranging conversations about the stories we publish, the topics we cover and the opportunities we miss. I envision it as a way to assess how we’re doing today, but it’s also a chance to reflect and discuss our institutional efforts, even our shortcomings, from the past few decades.

I am seeking a cross-section of readers from all pockets of Sonoma County, with a special request for women, readers of color and young people to participate. As we continue to broaden our coverage efforts to better reflect all aspects of Sonoma County, it’s critical that our readers panel be diverse in race, gender, geography, sexual orientation and political leanings.

It works this way:

If you’re interested, email us at readerspanel@pressdemocrat.com and tell us why you want to be part of the group. I’d also love to know where you live and how long you’ve called Sonoma County home.

I’ll review your notes and formally invite you to the panel through an email.

It’s a private group. I won’t share names or your reflections without your permission. I also won’t share email addresses.

In other markets, I’ve had as many as 750 individuals participate, all electronically. I have no predictions for the size of our group here. But I am confident we’ll have instructive exchanges with enthusiastic readers who care about their community and The Press Democrat, their go-to source for essential news and information.

You will be invited to “meet” virtually at least twice a year, and I’ll send occasional emails and newsletters to keep you updated on our progress and notable coverage plans.

Occasionally, I will seek your involvement in special newsroom projects or ask if you’ll talk to a reporter for a story.

More than anything, I want to hear ways in which we can elevate our thoughtful coverage of the most important issues confronting Northern California.

As proud as I am to lead our award-winning team, I also know there’s more we must do in many areas — from high school sports and sophisticated business coverage to better reflecting the diverse communities, individuals and organizations that make Sonoma County so special.

I’m blessed to lead the content operation at a locally owned, privately held company that is not beholden to Wall Street shareholders. Sonoma Media Investments is a debt-free organization that is committed to pursuing and publishing top-shelf journalism for you, our readers, at a time when the media industry is reeling from financial challenges. I am fighting hard and creatively to expand our staff, not see it shrink.

So, the question I have for you is a simple one: How are we doing?

I hope you’ll be like Rob Spillane and share your thoughts. He’s our first official member of The Press Democrat Readers Advisory Panel.

Who’s next?

Thanks, as always, for reading.

Rick Green is our editor and can be reached at rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter: @EditorRAG.