Wanted Rohnert Park man leads police on chase to Santa Rosa

A Rohnert Park man wanted on a felony arrest warrant was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on Friday afternoon after leading officers on a chase from Rohnert Park to Santa Rosa, where he sought cover in an apartment before surrendering to police.

Teion McClatchey, 20, was seen driving a maroon 2006 Mercedes south on Snyder Lane just before 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

Less than an hour earlier, officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety had attempted to serve a search warrant at his Avenida Cala home, where the same Mercedes was parked in the driveway, though they left when McClatchey did not come to the door.

An officer switched on his patrol car’s lights and sirens after spotting the Mercedes, though McClatchey did not stop, Rohnert Park Lt. Jeff Nicks said.

McClatchey eventually ended up westbound on Southwest Boulevard, where he collided with a patrol car’s push bumper — a device installed to the front of a vehicle to absorb the impact of a crash — near the railroad tracks, Nicks said.

Both vehicles were still drivable. More details about the exact cause of the collision were not immediately available Friday.

McClatchey continued north onto Commerce Boulevard and then entered northbound Highway 101. He drove between about 65 to 75 mph and was tailed by Rohnert Park police, Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies and the agency’s helicopter Henry 1 overhead, Nicks said.

McClatchey eventually exited the freeway on Bicentennial Way and drove into the Kaiser Permanente Hospital parking lot, where he struck a pole before running to a nearby apartment complex on Russell Avenue, police said.

Deputies set up a perimeter and called for McClatchey to exit the apartment building he had ducked into, orders he complied with after about 30 minutes, Nicks said.

It was not known whether McClatchey had any ties to anyone at the apartment, Nicks said.

McClatchey was booked into jail on suspicion of felony evading and the $25,000 felony arrest warrant, which was related to a Petaluma robbery case, Nicks said.

Officers learned he also had an arrest warrant out of Marin County for multiple suspected crimes, Nicks said.

