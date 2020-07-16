Subscribe

Wanted woman who fled deputies by swimming Russian River arrested

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 16, 2020, 10:27AM
A Rio Nido woman who escaped Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies last week by swimming across the Russian River after crash a pickup truck towing a boat has been arrested.

Jaime Lamm, 31, now faces 21 criminal charges, including seven felonies and 14 misdemeanors, according to Sonoma County Jail records. She was being held on $40,000 bail involving five cases from two different agencies and was due to appear in court Thursday and Friday.

A deputy on Wednesday stopped a vehicle near River and Fulton roads for a moving violation and recognized Lamm, a passenger, as a wanted fugitive, according to the sheriff’s department.

Lamm was arrested Wednesday after a brief struggle with the arresting deputy, according to the sheriff’s statement. She later slipped out of her handcuffs and tried to escape again, but a sheriff’s sergeant chased her down and took her into custody, the statement said.

Last week, Lamm was stopped by another deputy in the Guerneville area as she was driving a green Dodge truck pulling a boat and trailer. She took off, deputies said, and led the deputy on a brief chase from the Stumptown area to Rio Nido, where the truck crashed into another vehicle.

Lamm swam across the Russian River and disappeared. She was wanted at the time for a felony arrest warrant.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

