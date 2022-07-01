Warm temps, hotter gas prices ahead for July 4th weekend as local, nationwide travel expected to rebound

Sunny skies and near record-high gas prices are expected for the Fourth of July weekend in the North Bay, with long-distance travel volumes expected to reach just shy of pre-pandemic numbers.

Of the 47.9 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, 87% are expected to do so by car, according to AAA, breaking previous Independence Day driving volume records.

The surge in motorists could lead to heavy traffic delays. Nationwide travel times are expected to increase about 50% compared to non-holiday times as the San Francisco area is expected to see a 75% increase, according to INRIX, a traffic data analysis platform.

In Sonoma County, the Fourth of July is traditionally the busiest travel day, according to Todd O’Leary, vice president of marketing and communications for Sonoma County Tourism.

“Our hotels and wineries and other tourism partners are seeing a great return to pre-pandemic numbers,” he said.

However, the pandemic may still play a factor for tourists when considering travel options.

“With the spike in reported cases recently, we encourage people to find their respective level of comfort,” O’Leary said. “Wear a mask if you find yourself in large event situations, test frequently and stay safe, most importantly.”

Adam Borovkoff, administrative manager for the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport , said the airport has not been experiencing the same delays and cancellations other airports have reported over the last several weeks.

A growth in travel comes as red-hot prices for gas broke records in June.

In Santa Rosa, the average price of gas Thursday was $6.38, about 23 cents less than the all-time high of $6.61 recorded June 13. The most costly average price of regular gas in the U.S. was $5.02 on June 14; on Thursday, the average price of gas in the U.S. was $4.86, likely lower due to the drop in oil demand, according to AAA.

The holiday’s weather forecast, on the other hand, looks to be a bit cooler.

Temperatures are set to settle over the weekend, with a high of 78 degrees forecast for Independence Day in Santa Rosa, while more coastal areas are set to experience temperatures in the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The cooler-than-average temperatures are because of an atmospheric trough sitting off the coast, which make “aggressive drizzles” possible in the early morning, according to weather service meteorologist Dalton Behringer.

The evening of the holiday will be relatively clear, “though we would expect clouds later in the evening,” Behringer said. “It’s good weather for watching fireworks, if there are fireworks.”

While several areas in Sonoma County are planning to hold fireworks shows, Behringer noted the danger of fireworks in California’s extreme drought conditions.

“We like to caution people, lower temperatures does not mean you can just go for it,” he said.