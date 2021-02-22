Warm weather, gusty winds on tap for Sonoma County

Warm temperatures this week will accompany gusty winds that could reach 60 mph in the North Bay mountains, but weather officials said winter rainfall has been sufficient to keep concerns about fire low.

“If this was the summer, fire weather concerns would be bigger,” said Matt Meahle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Monterey office. “But the rains that the North Bay have seen since October have caused enough of a green-up. It does not appear that fire weather concerns will be an issue.”

North-northeasterly winds are expected to pick up starting Tuesday, with sustained winds in the hills reaching 20 to 35 mph, and gusts about 25 mph faster than that. Weather officials were not as confident Monday morning that the valley floors will experience a similarly noticeable increase during the offshore event, which is expected to peak Wednesday night and begin to dwindle Thursday morning.

The wind speed forecast was not sufficient to prompt officials to issue a wind advisory, Meahle said. Instead, residents, especially on the leeward sides of the mountains, should ensure outdoor shelters or other loose objects are secured against blowing away. Toppled trees or fallen limbs could result in power outages.

Conditions will be dry throughout the wind event, as the high pressure system coming from the East Pacific will bring with it warmer temperatures and clearer skies. Tuesday’s forecast predicts a high temperature of 76 degrees, which Meahle said is noticeably higher than normal.

“Normal temperatures for this time of year are 62 degrees,” he said. ’So that’s about 14 degrees above.“

Sonoma County’s valley floors have received about 40% of average rainfall since the start of the water year — just slightly more than 10 inches since Oct. 1, the National Weather Service reported. Higher up, the rain gauge at Venado, for example, has logged 18 inches of rain in that time, which is about 50% of normal levels.

Still, weather officials felt confident that vegetation remains moist enough to pose no marked danger for fire during these few days of warm weather and wind.

And with some weeks of winter still ahead, Meahle said, more rains could come before the end of March.

“There is still time that we could get an additional storm,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.