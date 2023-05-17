Warm weather means its time to explore the Sonoma Coast

The Sonoma Coast is the ultimate escape hatch.

When temperatures hit triple-digits in the Highway 101 corridor and points east, it’s always 15 to 20 degrees cooler on the coast. When life gets hectic and crazy, a few hours by the ocean can soothe the soul.

Heck, even if you just feel like driving through spectacular scenery for even more spectacular views, our home county’s 76 miles of coastline are simultaneously welcoming, challenging and ever-changing.

With summer right around the corner and summer temperatures already here, now is a great time to gas up the vehicle and plan your escape to the westernmost part of the Sonoma County. Solid mainstays of any agenda include tidepooling at Pinnacle Gulch, taffy-tasting at Patrick’s of Bodega Bay, thrill-seeking at Sea Ranch, and marveling about the power of nature at Salt Point State Park.

Exploring new worlds underfoot

Tidal pools are the little puddles of water left behind on rocky beaches at the lowest tides of the day. In Northern California, most of these tidepools support self-contained ecosystems comprising sea anemones, hermit crabs, tiny fish and more. Peak viewing is during low tides in summer.

Sonoma County has many beaches that accommodate this pastime. The best of the best: Pinnacle Gulch, a sliver of beach reached by a half-mile access trail in the Bodega Harbor neighborhood in Bodega Bay.

The trail is maintained by Sonoma County Regional Parks and there is a small parking lot at the trailhead.

Kristina Stanton, park program supervisor, said part of what makes Pinnacle Gulch tidepools so exciting is the diversity of life. She noted that colorful nudibranchs, or sea slugs, are great finds, and said it’s always fun to spot a sculpin, which is a tiny fish.

Another mainstay of local tide pools: hermit crabs, which can grow much larger in the wild than they do at home.

Stanton said tidepooling requires participants to abide by a special code.

“Never turn your back to the ocean step lightly, and watch out for the slippery rocks,” she said. “Do not pry animals off the rocks. If you do pick up an animal from a tide pool return it right where you found it. Please do not collect any plants or animals without the correct licenses and permits. Make sure to leave no trace.”

Another pointer for tidepooling: the early bird gets the worm-like sea creatures. According to Stanton, the weather is usually a little overcast in the morning and then clears to blue sky. Usually the wind will pick up a bit in the afternoon, so morning low tides are the best.

In the name of taffy

If you’ve driven on Highway 1 through Bodega Bay, you undoubtedly have seen Patrick’s of Bodega Bay. The shop has been serving up sweet treats since 1960.

On the outside, the tiny taffy and souvenir store looks like it could be Barbie’s home or perhaps a vacation home — it’s with pink and white stripes.

On the inside, however, the touristy tavern is a temple to taffy — that gooey and sticky sugar-based snack that comes in dozens of different flavors, sticks to the back of your teeth and the roof of your mouth, and tastes like summer.

Patrick’s of Bodega Bay has been making taffy in Bodega Bay for 63 years.

Today, depending on the day of the week (and at the whims of the candy-makers), a visit might land you face-to-face with flavors such as honey lavender, pineapple orange guava, pickle, coconut curry, banana split, cherry coke, chicken and waffles, chili mango, hot cinnamon, peanut butter and jelly, pumpkin pie and watermelon.

Yes, because the shop is so small, the queue can become unbearably long on busy tourist days. But repeat visitors such as Michelle Woolrich of Walnut Creek said these sweet treats are well worth a 15- to 20-minute wait.

“You might find a few other places that sell taffy out here but there’s only one Patrick’s,” she said, noting that her favorite flavor is chocolate mint. “To me it’s not a trip to the coast without stopping here.”

Getting to know Sea Ranch

In the northern part of the county coastline, up toward the Mendocino County line, the recently refurbished Sea Ranch Lodge has re-established itself as the place to be for culture and culinary excellence.

Since the facility reopened in October 2021, locals and visitors alike have flocked to new public spaces such as the Dining Room, Solarium, Bar + Lounge, the Cafe, BBQ 42000 and the General Store. It also topped the list of Sonoma County’s most beautiful buildings, according to Press Democrat readers.

Part of what makes the experience so special is the vibe — the Sea Ranch Lodge sits atop a bluff with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. The programming also is turning heads; over the course of each month the Sea Ranch Lodge offers various art lectures, wine tastings, family nights and more. This spring the facility is offering nature walks, private yoga classes, star gazing, cocktail classes and golf activities.