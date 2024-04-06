The National Weather Service on Saturday morning said “abundant sunshine” and warming temperatures are in store for the Bay Area by midweek.

A frost advisory ended at 9 a.m. Saturday and temperatures are expected to gradually climb over the next few days. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees.

The low temperature for Sunday in Sonoma County is expected to be 38, just a few degrees higher than what it was early Saturday morning.

Sunrise always feels good after a chilly night and on the backside of strong showers we've had the last few days.



Abundant sunshine and warming temperatures coming by midweek.



Time lapse from @ALERTCalifornia via Cupertino Hill cam.#cawx pic.twitter.com/HorLoha7i8 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 6, 2024

Weather officials said that remains to be seen, but it should be “sunny and dry through Friday,” said Sara Purdue, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Sacramento office.

Purdue said that by Tuesday temperatures should reach warmer, springtime territory, with highs in the 70s by Tuesday.

Does that mean the end of rain?

Purdue said her office only does forecasts seven days out. She said the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center has longer “outlook” weather predictions.

According to the 3-to-4 week outlook, which extends to May 3, the chances of precipitation are are 50-60% below normal.

For Sunday, Purdue said low temperatures are expected in the high 30s. Saturday’s low at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport was 34 she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.