Warning siren test scheduled for parts of Lake County

The Lake County Office of Emergency Services is alerting residents the Sheriff’s Office will conduct a test of warning sirens in several communities Feb. 6.

The 11 a.m. annual test will be conducted in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond and Kelseyville Riviera, and will last three minutes. The warning sirens are one way the communities will be alerted to wildfire, earthquake or other hazards in the event of an emergency, the office said in a Tuesday news release.

Ongoing testing will continue the first Monday of each month from March through January, always at 11 a.m. Those tests will last 30 seconds. Before the Feb. 6 test, messages will be sent through LakeCoAlerts and Nixle notifying residents in the area of sirens about the test.

If sirens are heard outside scheduled tests, residents should take shelter, be vigilant and look for instructions from LakeCoAlerts and Nixle, according to the release.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office encourages all Lake County residents to sign up for LakeCoAlerts at: bit.ly/3kF5Bie and follow the Office of Emergency Services and the Lake County Sheriff on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lakecountyOES and www.facebook.com/lakesheriff.

