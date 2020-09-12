Warnings didn’t prevent deaths in Northern California’s Bear fire

The turn in the wind was expected.

The U.S. Forest Service and CalFire on Tuesday morning braced for 45-mph gusts across the large Bear fire that had been crawling through the Plumas National Forest — dry and cool air coming from the northeast, so the fire would fan back on itself, onto miles of tinder primed by drought, four days of record heat and three weeks of low fire.

The extreme danger was clear.

They got that wind and more: gusts of 60 mph by 4 a.m. through Jarbo Gap, the hellish wind tunnel on the Feather River canyon that had spawned the Paradise fire two years before, and 45 mph in Plumas County, on the remaining hot edge of the dying Bear fire.

Within hours, the Bear fire ―now renamed the North Complex West Zone fire ― joined the list of wind-swept California blazes that raced into communities before residents could flee. Incident records and interviews by The Times found that the protection of those in harm's way was hindered by evacuation orders that came by surprise, went unheeded and were impaired by a power outage.

Now the Bear fire has joined the roster of California's deadliest wildfires, coming after blazes in Paradise and wine country killed scores and exposed lethal flaws in public warning systems.

What failed? Technology? Or human nature?

It was clear early Tuesday that the fire was exploding. By 10 a.m., the oxygenated fire jumped the Middle Fork of the Feather River and leaped into the crown of old-growth forest. It took off at a narrow, mad run, burning across 2,000 acres an hour and throwing out spot fires two miles ahead of the main front. It was on a trajectory to reach the city of Oroville by nightfall.

One of three dozen fires set by lightning in mid-August, it had been left to smolder in the Plumas National Forest while attention was focused on fires near populated areas. The wakened giant sent so much smoke into the sky that many people in neighboring Butte County called 911 in panic.

But rather than convey the concern firefighters were voicing among themselves, or the news that the fire was on the run, the sheriff's department used its Facebook platform to send a reassuring message just after noon:

"There is no fire currently in Butte County."

An hour later, the sheriff put two communities, Feather Falls and Clipper Mills, on notice with a warning about the fire across the county line.

Evacuation orders didn't go out for five more hours, at 3:30 p.m., when the fire was halfway to affected communities. Most of the towns on the list had been given no warnings and had been without power since the night before, after Pacific Gas and Electric deliberately plunged them into blackout to avoid sparking fires.

Long after evacuation orders — via text, phone, Facebook messages and every possible kind of uniformed official, from probation officers to game wardens, going door-to-door with sirens — people remained in the old mountain hamlet of Berry Creek when the flames came into town just before 10 p.m.

What ensued were nightmarish stories, mad dashes for survival through burning canyons and bodies recovered the next day from the ash.

Firefighters were unable to reach all those who were trapped during the siege. By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the wounded were triaged at a state fire post in town where many had sheltered. Ten bodies so far have been recovered from the Bear fire, and 16 people remain missing, as archaeologists from Cal State Chico sift through the char for remains.

"We did the best job that we could, given the resources and time that we have," said Butte County Sheriff-Coroner Kory Honea, who has the grim job of overseeing the search for bodies.

"That said, as I have said many, many times before, there is no way to guarantee 100% saturation of your message," he added. "There's no way to guarantee perfection. It's particularly difficult when we're dealing with communities in remote and rural areas that are hard to get to and sometimes have spotty coverage."

Evacuation orders are a local decision, and the Butte County Sheriff's Department had limited information, a spokeswoman said. The department was not told the fire had crossed the river for almost an hour. At 12:30 p.m., more than two hours after the jump, CalFire incident managers suggested that the sheriff start evacuation warnings.

"Their concern was that it was heading in our direction, and they didn't currently know where the fire was at," said sheriff's spokeswoman Megan McMann.

But the Sheriff's Department could provide no information on how many residents of Berry Creek successfully received evacuation calls that came three hours later, nor could it say when deputies drove through with sirens. McMann did not respond to questions about whether the midday notice that there was no fire in Butte County ran contrary to what firefighters were seeing on the ground.