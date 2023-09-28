WASHINGTON — At midnight on Sept. 30, Gen. Mark Alexander Milley’s turbulent term as chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will end.

He is the last senior official whose tenure spanned both the Trump and the Biden administrations, a time that included just about every kind of crisis.

Insurrection. Pandemic. The chaotic ending of the war in Afghanistan. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shoot-downs of unidentified flying objects.

There was that time his boss wanted to deploy U.S. troops on the streets against American citizens. The day U.S. intelligence picked up talk among Russian generals about using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. And a Republican senator’s blockade of military promotions that delayed his successor’s confirmation.

As the senior military adviser to two presidents, Milley demonstrated loyalty until he deemed it no longer in the country’s interest and was often praised for his leadership. But he also made very public mistakes, including an especially egregious one for which he would later apologize.

In the end, his chairmanship was shaped by a straightforward loquaciousness, a commander in chief who specialized in chaos and a chain of fast-moving events around the world.

“No one was asked to do as difficult a series of things as he had to do,” said Peter Feaver, a Duke University professor who has studied the armed forces.

Here is a look at Milley’s four years as the 20th chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, based on interviews with the general, his colleagues and associates, as well as reporting and books about the Donald Trump administration.

THE FIRST CRISIS

Sept. 30, 2019

On an Army base field just outside Washington, Milley takes the oath of office.

It is a rainy Monday, and Trump is there. He has told his aides that Milley, a barrel-chested Green Beret with bushy eyebrows and a command-a-room personality, looks like a proper general to him.

“I have absolute confidence that he will fulfill his duty with the same brilliance and fortitude he has shown throughout his long and very distinguished career,” Trump says.

The honeymoon does not last three days.

Oct. 4, 2019

Milley’s Turkish counterpart, Gen. Yasar Guler, tells him that Turkey will send thousands of troops over the border into Syria to target U.S.-backed Kurdish forces. The Kurds are the Pentagon’s most reliable partners in the fight against the Islamic State group. But Turkey says they are terrorists.

Milley has to take the matter to Trump, who is mad that U.S. troops are in Syria.

Two days later, Trump announces a de facto endorsement of the Turkish move: He will pull the U.S. troops out of Syria, essentially leaving the Kurds to fend for themselves.

“Morally reprehensible and strategically dumb,” opines Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

Oct. 16, 2019

An emergency meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader; and members of Trump’s national security team degenerates into a shouting match over Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. troops out of Syria.

“Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” Trump says after the meeting, tweeting a photo of Pelosi standing across a table from him, pointing her finger in the air.

At the Pentagon, the talk is all about the man seated next to Trump in the photo: a grim-looking Milley, with his hands clasped in front of him. He has been on the job for 16 days.

Oct. 26, 2019

Trump’s abrupt withdrawal order forces Milley and Pentagon officials to speed up a plan to take out an ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whom they have been monitoring at a compound in Qaida territory in Syria.

They want to carry out the risky nighttime raid while they still have troops, spies and reconnaissance aircraft in the country.

The raid is successful, thanks in part to the same Kurdish forces Trump effectively abandoned.

“He died like a dog,” Trump says of the ISIS leader.

Nov. 13, 2019

Milley has figured out a way to turn Trump around on Syria. He has told the president that American commandos and their Kurdish allies need to stay to guard the oil there.

Some 800 troops will remain in northern Syria.

“We’re keeping the oil,” Trump tells reporters. “We left troops behind, only for the oil.”

Jan. 3, 2020

Milley and other senior officials have given the president a range of options to deal with attacks by Iranian-backed Shiite militias. Trump chooses the most extreme: assassinating Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military commander.

Trump has been fuming over television reports showing Iranian-backed attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

That night, Soleimani is killed in a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad International Airport.