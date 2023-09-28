Wars, pandemic, insurrection, UFOs: Gen. Mark Milley’s term had it all

Mark Milley’s four years as the senior military adviser to two presidents spanned an unusually chaotic period.|
HELENE COOPER
NEW YORK TIMES
September 28, 2023, 10:05AM
Updated 29 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — At midnight on Sept. 30, Gen. Mark Alexander Milley’s turbulent term as chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will end.

He is the last senior official whose tenure spanned both the Trump and the Biden administrations, a time that included just about every kind of crisis.

Insurrection. Pandemic. The chaotic ending of the war in Afghanistan. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shoot-downs of unidentified flying objects.

There was that time his boss wanted to deploy U.S. troops on the streets against American citizens. The day U.S. intelligence picked up talk among Russian generals about using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. And a Republican senator’s blockade of military promotions that delayed his successor’s confirmation.

As the senior military adviser to two presidents, Milley demonstrated loyalty until he deemed it no longer in the country’s interest and was often praised for his leadership. But he also made very public mistakes, including an especially egregious one for which he would later apologize.

In the end, his chairmanship was shaped by a straightforward loquaciousness, a commander in chief who specialized in chaos and a chain of fast-moving events around the world.

“No one was asked to do as difficult a series of things as he had to do,” said Peter Feaver, a Duke University professor who has studied the armed forces.

Here is a look at Milley’s four years as the 20th chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, based on interviews with the general, his colleagues and associates, as well as reporting and books about the Donald Trump administration.

THE FIRST CRISIS

Sept. 30, 2019

On an Army base field just outside Washington, Milley takes the oath of office.

It is a rainy Monday, and Trump is there. He has told his aides that Milley, a barrel-chested Green Beret with bushy eyebrows and a command-a-room personality, looks like a proper general to him.

“I have absolute confidence that he will fulfill his duty with the same brilliance and fortitude he has shown throughout his long and very distinguished career,” Trump says.

The honeymoon does not last three days.

Oct. 4, 2019

Milley’s Turkish counterpart, Gen. Yasar Guler, tells him that Turkey will send thousands of troops over the border into Syria to target U.S.-backed Kurdish forces. The Kurds are the Pentagon’s most reliable partners in the fight against the Islamic State group. But Turkey says they are terrorists.

Milley has to take the matter to Trump, who is mad that U.S. troops are in Syria.

Two days later, Trump announces a de facto endorsement of the Turkish move: He will pull the U.S. troops out of Syria, essentially leaving the Kurds to fend for themselves.

“Morally reprehensible and strategically dumb,” opines Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

Oct. 16, 2019

An emergency meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader; and members of Trump’s national security team degenerates into a shouting match over Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. troops out of Syria.

“Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” Trump says after the meeting, tweeting a photo of Pelosi standing across a table from him, pointing her finger in the air.

At the Pentagon, the talk is all about the man seated next to Trump in the photo: a grim-looking Milley, with his hands clasped in front of him. He has been on the job for 16 days.

Oct. 26, 2019

Trump’s abrupt withdrawal order forces Milley and Pentagon officials to speed up a plan to take out an ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, whom they have been monitoring at a compound in Qaida territory in Syria.

They want to carry out the risky nighttime raid while they still have troops, spies and reconnaissance aircraft in the country.

The raid is successful, thanks in part to the same Kurdish forces Trump effectively abandoned.

“He died like a dog,” Trump says of the ISIS leader.

Nov. 13, 2019

Milley has figured out a way to turn Trump around on Syria. He has told the president that American commandos and their Kurdish allies need to stay to guard the oil there.

Some 800 troops will remain in northern Syria.

“We’re keeping the oil,” Trump tells reporters. “We left troops behind, only for the oil.”

Jan. 3, 2020

Milley and other senior officials have given the president a range of options to deal with attacks by Iranian-backed Shiite militias. Trump chooses the most extreme: assassinating Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military commander.

Trump has been fuming over television reports showing Iranian-backed attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

That night, Soleimani is killed in a U.S. drone strike at Baghdad International Airport.

The fallout is immediate. Iranian groups put a price on Milley’s head. And five days later, just after concluding a barrage of retaliatory airstrikes, Iran mistakenly shoots down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing 176 people on board.

PANDEMIC AND PROTESTS

March 24, 2020

At a virtual town hall event, Milley predicts that the coronavirus will not last long. “You’re looking at probably late May, June, something in that range,” he said. “Could be as late as July.”

That same day, the Navy announces that three sailors on the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the virus.

May 25, 2020

Memorial Day. More than 350 sailors from the Theodore Roosevelt are in quarantine on Guam. The virus has taken the aircraft carrier out of service for weeks, causing an imbroglio that leads to the resignation of the acting secretary of the Navy.

Back in Washington, Milley is heading to Arlington National Cemetery, where he will meet with Gold Star families who had lost loved ones in America’s wars.

For Milley, Memorial Day is a workday. He helps place flags on the graves. “I have soldiers that are buried here that died under my command,” he tells a CBS News crew.

That night, he sees a report on TV about a Black man in Minneapolis who died at the hands of the police.

June 1, 2020

“Can’t you just shoot them? Shoot them in the legs or something?” Trump asks Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in the Oval Office.

Trump says that demonstrations in the streets over the killing of George Floyd were making him look “weak.” He wants 10,000 active-duty troops in Washington, D.C., alone to take on the protesters.

Milley and Esper explain that pitting American soldiers against American protesters could hurt civil-military relations and incite more violence. They talk Trump out of it.

Milley leans into Esper, presses his thumb to his forefinger and whispers that he is “this close” to resigning. So was Esper, the defense secretary recalled in his book, “A Sacred Oath.”

It is not even noon yet.

Around 6 p.m., Milley and Esper are again summoned to the White House. Neither knows why at the time, but they will soon be taking a walk with the president.

Trump has decided to stage a photo op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church across Lafayette Square near the White House. He holds a Bible, which his daughter Ivanka Trump has pulled out of her bag. Milley is wearing his camouflage uniform.

As Donald Trump poses, Milley disappears from view. But the damage is done. Milley is the most senior officer of a military that at its core is supposed to be above politics.

“An egregious display of bad judgment, at best,” says Paul Eaton, a retired major general and a veteran of the Iraq War.

Milley spends the rest of the night walking through the streets of Washington, talking to National Guard troops and protesters alike. At 12:24 in the morning, he heads home. Not long after, he is writing a resignation letter.

“It is my belief that you are doing great and irreparable harm to my country,” one draft says, according to “The Divider: Trump in the White House,” by Susan Glasser and Peter Baker. He does not send the letter.

June 11, 2020

Milley apologizes for the walk in the park. “I should not have been there,” he says in a commencement address at the National Defense University.

Trump is furious. “Why’d you do that?” he asks Milley later that day.

This is the Rubicon that many people in the Trump administration eventually cross: the moment when they change from ally to enemy in the eyes of the president.

Trump never cared much for Esper, whom he calls “Mr. Yesper.” Milley, by contrast, the president once favored. No more.

Aug. 20, 2020

Milley is in Colorado Springs for a Northern Command ceremony and makes a beeline for Esper to tell him about an alarming phone call the night before: Robert O’Brien, Trump’s fourth national security adviser, says there is interest in killing another senior Iranian military officer.

Why now? Milley tells Esper the proposed strike has not gone through the normal bureaucratic discussion that precedes operations of this magnitude. To put O’Brien off, Milley goes into what he calls his “hamana hamana,” nonsense talk.

For the next five months, Milley tells people that he will do everything he can to keep the Trump team from launching strikes — potential acts of war — without proper vetting.

Oct. 14, 2020

Milley and Esper huddle over what to do about some military nominations they want to make.

They want two women — Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost of the Air Force and Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson of the Army — to be promoted, on merit, to elite four-star commands. But the men are worried that Trump will not go for it, because promoting women is too “woke” for him.

They agree on a strategy. They will hold back the nominations until after the November elections. Maybe Joe Biden will win, the men figure.

Oct. 30, 2020

Milley reassures his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, in a phone call that Trump has no plans to attack China, no matter what intelligence is picking up about the president wanting to create a crisis to help him in the polls.

BEFORE THE INSURRECTION

Nov. 9, 2020

Trump has lost the election but is not conceding. And he has decided that the transition period is a perfect time to revamp the Pentagon leadership. He takes to his usual medium to announce that he has “terminated” Esper. Christopher Miller, a former Army Green Beret, will take over the Defense Department.

Milley threatens to resign, according to Esper’s book. Esper tells him, “You’re the only one left now to hold the line. You have to stay.”

Nov. 10, 2020

The purge is on. Trump fires two Defense Department undersecretaries and sends in political loyalists: Kash Patel, a former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes of California, and Ezra Cohen, an ally of Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser. Anthony Tata, a retired general who once referred to President Barack Obama as a “terrorist leader,” is now in the top Pentagon policy job.

Milley vows that there will be no coup under his watch. “They may try,” but they will not succeed, Milley tells his deputies, according to “I Alone Can Fix It,” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.”

Nov. 11, 2020

During a meeting, Patel hands Milley a sheet of paper that says Trump is ordering all remaining U.S. troops home from Somalia by Dec. 31 and from Afghanistan by Jan. 15.

Milley heads to the White House. He and other national security aides talk Trump out of the Afghanistan pullout by reminding him that he has already ordered an Afghanistan withdrawal in the next months. The Somalia withdrawal date is moved to Jan. 15.

Nov. 25, 2020

Trump removes Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright from the Defense Policy Board, replacing them with loyalists. He also pardons Flynn, the former general and national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

A week later, Flynn endorses an ad calling for martial law and for a national “revote” — to be conducted by the military.

“I just want to get to the 20th,” Milley tells aides, referring to Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

Jan. 6, 2021

Trump summons his supporters to the Capitol. Rioters storm the building to overturn the election.

Jan. 8, 2021

The Chinese are on high alert, so Milley makes another call. “Things may look unsteady,” he says. “But that’s the nature of democracy, General Li.”

Next, Milley advises the Navy to postpone planned exercises near China.

Pelosi is on the phone asking what’s to stop Trump from launching a nuclear weapon.

Milley tells her there are procedures in place.

After that call, he summons senior officers to go over those procedures, according to “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. “If you get calls,” he tells the officers, “there’s a procedure.”

He adds, “And I’m part of that procedure.”

He turns to each officer in the room.

“Got it?”

“Yes, sir.”

“Got it?”

“Yes, sir.”

A NEW BOSS

Jan. 20, 2021

Biden takes the oath of office.

April 6, 2021

Milley is in the Oval Office for the news he knows is coming but does not want to hear. Biden, like his predecessor, wants all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. This time, the deadline is Sept. 11, 2021, exactly 20 years after the terrorist attacks that launched two decades of war.

Milley had hoped that Biden would agree to keep a modest troop presence in the country to prevent it from falling back into the hands of the Taliban and from becoming a launchpad for terrorist attacks. But Biden is adamant.

Milley and the new defense secretary, Lloyd Austin III, tell senior commanders to start packing up. The last thing the men want now is for an American soldier to die in Afghanistan after the president has ordered a withdrawal.

A race to the exits begins.

June 23, 2021

Milley pushes back against criticism that the Pentagon is becoming too “woke.”

After a Republican congressperson presses Austin, the first Black man to lead the Pentagon, on whether the Defense Department teaches “critical race theory,” Milley hits back. “I’ve read Mao Zedong. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin,” he says. “That doesn’t make me a communist.”

In a two-minute clip that plays over and over on social media platforms, Milley defends the military’s right to study what it wants, including topics that some might find uncomfortable.

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it,” he says. “What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America?”

LAST DAYS IN AFGHANISTAN

July 2, 2021

U.S. troops leave Bagram Air Base, their last hold in Afghanistan. Within hours, the base is ransacked by looters.

Aug. 15, 2021

The Taliban seize Kabul, the capital. Attention turns to evacuating Americans and their Afghan allies from the country.

At the Pentagon, Milley receives hundreds of phone calls from aid organizations, media companies and lawmakers, all pleading for help evacuating their people. In meetings, he barks at the bureaucratic red tape.

Aug. 26, 2021

At 5:48 p.m. local time, a suicide attack at Kabul airport kills at least 183 people, including 13 U.S. service members sent to help with evacuations.

Sept. 1, 2021

Milley is fielding questions at a news conference about a drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including children. Senior officials know that civilians were killed, but they are sticking to the talking points that the strike also targeted terrorists plotting another attack.

“Yes, there were others killed,” Milley says. “Who they are, we don’t know. The procedures were correctly followed, and it was a righteous strike.”

Sixteen days later, the Pentagon acknowledges that the strike was a mistake.

“This is a horrible tragedy of war,” Milley says in a statement.

Sept. 28, 2021

The general has been talking.

A bunch of books are out that describe his actions in the waning days of the Trump presidency: the call to China, the meeting with the nuclear code officers.

Some senators at a hearing are angry that Milley tried to protect the Pentagon from Trump. Others are angry that he told so many people afterward.

In a break from usual military hearings on Capitol Hill, it is the Republicans who are angriest at the military general. Milley is now a lightning rod for Trump allies across the country, regularly pilloried in right-wing media outlets.

WAR IN EUROPE

Jan. 28, 2022

Milley warns that Russia has assembled more than 100,000 troops at Ukraine’s borders, with more coming every day, and enough military hardware to invade the entire country.

Given the type of forces that are arrayed, he says at a Pentagon news conference, “if that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties.”

Feb. 24, 2022

Russia invades Ukraine.

Oct. 24, 2022

For the first time in months, Milley is on the phone with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who had been giving him the silent treatment.

U.S. intelligence has picked up discussions among senior Russian generals about using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin of Russia has been making not-veiled threats about escalation, and Milley wants to make sure Russia isn’t about to cross a serious red line.

After the call, Milley’s people say that he and Gerasimov will keep the lines of communication open.

Nov. 9, 2022

Milley tells the Economic Club of New York that neither Russia nor Ukraine, in his opinion, can win the war. Diplomats, he believes, need to start looking for ways to begin negotiations.

“When there’s an opportunity to negotiate, when peace can be achieved, seize it,” he says.

The remarks cause a furor: Ukrainians worry that the Biden administration is preparing to abandon them, and White House officials scramble to reassure them that U.S. support remains solid.

Feb. 11, 2023

The text from a reporter comes to Milley’s phone at 9:27 on a Saturday morning.

For the third time in less than a week, North American Air Defense is tracking an unidentified flying object over North America. This one is over the Yukon in Canada. U.S. fighter jets shot down the two others: a Chinese spy balloon, and who knows what.

“It’s an alien, isn’t it,?” the text says.

The general replies, “Not aliens!”

Aug. 21, 2023

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, a yearly show where troops clad in full ancient fighting kit including kilts, sporran, drums and bagpipes, put on a show at a centuries-old castle that has turned into a 90-minute farewell salute to America’s senior general.

Milley, in full military dress and white gloves, is in the guest-of-honor seat, in a crowd of thousands. As each group concludes its performance, a single green light in the darkened arena shines on the general, and he stands up, at attention. Each succession of troops stops to salute him. The green light goes off, and he sits back down.

Sept. 22, 2023

Trump has his own farewell salute for Milley.

In a Truth Social post, Trump says the general’s retirement “will be a time for all Americans to celebrate!” He calls Milley a “woke train wreck” and complains about the general’s calls with his Chinese counterpart. “This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

Trump concludes, “To be continued!”

