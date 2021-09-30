Subscribe

Washington man ID’d in fatal Highway 1 crash

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 29, 2021, 7:10PM
A Washington man was identified Monday as the motorcyclist who died in a weekend crash along Highway 1.

Donald Wiens, 63, died Sunday afternoon in an area near Fort Ross, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s a resident of Battle Ground, a community near Vancouver, Washington, which is just north of the Oregon border.

Wiens was about a mile north of Fort Ross Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

Investigators say he was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP asks for anyone who saw the crash or the moments prior to it to call its Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

