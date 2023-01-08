Fierce wind gusts late Saturday afternoon blew down power lines and trees across Sonoma County and added to the debris already scattered about by Wednesday’s storm.

Wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded in the Mayacamas Mountains northeast of Santa Rosa, according to the National Weather Service, which fell in line with the area’s wind advisory.

“We were forecasting 45 to 60 miles per hour, so (the figures) are verifying what we were forecasting so far,” said David King, a weather service meteorologist.

The county’s Redcom emergency dispatch center was bombarded with calls before 6 p.m.

“We’ve just gotten a bunch of calls about wires down and trees coming down all at once, so something must be happening with the wind,” a dispatcher said.

A large swell and strong winds hit the #SonomaCounty coast at Bodega Head, Saturday afternoon as another series of strong storms barrels on shore. ⁦@NorthBayNews⁩ ⁦@NWSBayArea⁩ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zWKtbVXZaF — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 8, 2023

But King said the strongest winds were to be expected overnight into Sunday and gusty conditions would linger throughout the day.

“The risks of potentially branches and of trees going down are definitely within possibility,” King said. “Trees can definitely fall in this wind given how saturated they are.”

The high winds were a sort of prelude to what’s ahead, however, with many keeping a nervous eye on the Russian River as heavy rains are expected to return Monday.

People up and down the river’s watershed have been in an anxious wait-and-see mode for days — many of them in the cold and dark because of power failures, with trees falling around them and roads sporadically cut off.

Thousands remain under an evacuation warning and should be ready to evacuate, if needed.

Michael Preaseau was laughing — a bit nervously — as he worked Saturday afternoon to empty lower cottages at his Russian River resort in anticipation of the flood.

Though flooding is projected — as of Saturday afternoon — to be modest , Preaseau knows from experience that even at 6 feet above flood stage, his Guerneville property will take a heavy hit.

Most local businesses will fare well enough, unless the river crests higher than what’s been projected in recent days — about 37 or 38 feet. But “I’m going to get it the worst — 4 or 5 feet in all the lower units,” Preaseau said.

Everyone is expecting the river to flood, though predictions about when it will reach flood stage and how high it will go have been changing since the first forecast for Thursday night flooding came and went.

In the meantime, they wait.

At the Forestville Youth Park, about 40 people are staying in RVs and trailers moved midweek from flood-prone River Bend and Mirabel RV Park , with the help of West County Community Services and Sonoma County.

But it’s not the same as being at their usual sites, and several nonprofit partners and the county have stepped in with meals, comfort kits, palettes of bottled water, disposable dishes and portable toilets to make up for the fact that folks abiding there aren’t hooked up to plumbing or other services.

“The main issue is they’ve been there a long time now, and they have minimal income,” said Tim Miller, executive director of West County Community Services.

People without power — many since Wednesday — also were waiting Saturday for their lights to go back on, though a string of incoming rainstorms could extend the delay.

As of midday Saturday, 8,365 households and businesses in Sonoma County, mostly on the coast and in west county, and more than 6,200 in Mendocino County still were without power, though many were expected to have their power restored by nightfall, a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. spokesperson said.

Those in some of the most remote areas were not predicted to have power restored until Thursday or Friday, even before the impact of Saturday’s storm was clear or it was known what a much more powerful storm anticipated late Sunday night might do to the landscape and the region’s power grid

National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said Saturday afternoon that the latest storm already had dropped 2 inches of rain in some of the wettest areas. Though, it would be less potent than the “bomb cyclone” that arrived Wednesday or the two-day storm expected late Sunday through Tuesday.

That event is forecast to bring gusting winds and 2 to 8 inches of rain to the North Bay, depending on elevation. It’s anticipated to push tributaries and the Russian River over their banks, spilling into low-lying roads along the lower Russian River in what, for longtime residents, is a well-remembered sequence — depending on where in the watershed the rain falls heaviest.