Watch: California Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s memorial

Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi are among the dignitaries in attendance.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
October 5, 2023, 12:55PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein will be laid to rest Thursday after a public memorial service in San Francisco.

The service begins at 1 p.m. Her burial will be private.

Speakers include President Biden, who will deliver remark by recorded audio, Vice President Kamala Harris, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, California Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Feinstein’s grandaughter, Eileen Mariano.

The service comes a day after mourners paid their respects to Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall.

Feinstein, who represented California in the U.S. Senate for 30 years after serving as San Francisco’s mayor for 10 years, died Friday at the age of 90 .

Watch the service here:

