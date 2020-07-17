Watch Gov. Newsom give live updates on school reopening, California's COVID-19 response

Gov. Gavin Newsom will give an update on school reopening guidelines and California's efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak at noon Friday.

He is expected to order schools to stay closed if they are located in counties on the state's watchlist, which as of Monday includes 31 counties comprising 80 percent of California's population.

Click the video below to watch live.

California has thus far provided limited and sometimes unclear guidance on school reopening, leaving districts to devise their own plans as long as they meet basic benchmarks for distance learning or safe in-person instruction. Many school districts, including California's largest, moved forward this week with plans for an online start to the school year this fall. Others have opted for hybrid models or 5-day school weeks in the classroom.

Education leaders have called on the governor to clarify state standards for safe reopening on campus, including mask requirements for students and teachers. Newsom on Monday promised new guidance that he will announce in today's news conference.