Watch NASA astronaut Nicole Mann speak with Rancho Cotate High School live from space

The Petaluma native, who became the first Native American woman to launch into space in October, is hosting a live Q&A that’s being broadcast on YouTube.|
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 9, 2023, 10:22AM
Updated 5 minutes ago

History-making NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, a Petaluma native and Rancho Cotate High School graduate currently aboard the International Space Station, is speaking with students from the Rohnert Park school Thursday morning at 10:25 a.m.

Mann, who became the first Native American woman to launch into space in October, is hosting a Live Q&A that’s being broadcast on YouTube.

Watch the livestreaming event below, or at bit.ly/3YDfGed.

