History-making NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, a Petaluma native and Rancho Cotate High School graduate currently aboard the International Space Station, is speaking with students from the Rohnert Park school Thursday morning at 10:25 a.m.

Mann, who became the first Native American woman to launch into space in October, is hosting a Live Q&A that’s being broadcast on YouTube.

Watch the livestreaming event below, or at bit.ly/3YDfGed.