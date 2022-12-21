Watch: Press Democrat photojournalist Kent Porter’s videos from Humboldt County
The day after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that left two people dead and at least 17 injured, Humboldt County residents continue to see power outages, closed roads and aftershocks.
Press Democrat photojournalist Kent Porter is in Humboldt County and documenting the damage and cleanup efforts taking place in the quake’s aftermath. Watch Porter’s videos, presented in chronological order, below.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: