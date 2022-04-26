Watch: Rohnert Park council weighs options to fill Willy Linares’ seat

The Rohnert Park City Council on Tuesday evening will discuss the process for filling the southwestern District 1 seat being vacated by Vice Mayor Willy Linares.

Linares, who was elected in November 2020 and has more than two years left in his term, announced April 18 he was stepping down to focus on his growing family. His resignation is effective May 25, or sooner if the council appoints a replacement.

The 5 p.m. council meeting will focus on the options the City Council has for filling the vacant seat, either by appointment or election.

State law requires Rohnert Park fill a vacancy by appointment or call for a special election within 60 days of when the seat is vacated, or around mid-July, according to a staff report.

The soonest elected officials could call for a special election is Nov. 8. The person who wins would serve the remainder of Linares’ term, which expires in 2024.

If the council chooses to go through an application process, applications would be due 5 p.m. May 13, according to a timeline city staff proposed. People interested in an appointment must be 18 years or older, a registered voter and live in District 1.

The council would conduct interviews during a special meeting May 18 and vote on the appointment May 24.

