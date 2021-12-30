Watch: Timelapse video shows record December snowfall in Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe and its surrounding areas have seen record levels of snow this month. This timelapse video, posted to YouTube on Monday and shared by several media outlets, shows snow piling up and eventually burying the front yard of a house in South Lake Tahoe.

UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab, which is set up near Donner Summit, recorded a total 210 inches for December as of Wednesday morning.