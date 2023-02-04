Watch: Woman captures moment U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon

Eyes were locked on the Carolina skies Saturday as the suspected Chinese spy balloon that traversed the U.S. over the past week drifted over the Atlantic Ocean and was shot down by a fighter jet.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a crowd lining the beach boardwalk cheered as the balloon was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter.

The balloon quickly deflated and plummeted to the ocean.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d_GzNlH2WEM">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Thirty-three-year-old Ashlyn Preaux filmed the downing from outside her home in Forestbrook, South Carolina, not far from Myrtle Beach.

There had earlier been reports of sightings throughout upstate South Carolina, including Greenville and Spartanburg, and suburban Charlotte in North Carolina.

The maneuverable balloon entered U.S. airspace over Alaska early this week and it wasn't acknowledged by government officials until Thursday, a day after commercial flights were temporarily halted at the airport in Billings, Montana and people on the ground saw the balloon seemingly loitering high above the city.

China said it was a weather research vessel blown off course, a claim rejected by U.S. officials who said the craft had been over areas of Montana where nuclear missiles are siloed.

In Congress, Republicans pounced on the initial decision not to shoot it down over rural Montana as a sign of weakness on the part of the Biden administration.