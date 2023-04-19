The 34th annual Press Democrat Celebrate Community Youth Service Awards honors more than 100 high school seniors from throughout Sonoma County at the Friedman Center in Santa Rosa on Tuesday.

Watch the announcement of top honors from the Youth Service Awards ceremony live here:

Sonoma County Youth Service Awards 2023 Posted by Press Democrat on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Each student was selected by their school and presented their story of service to a panel of distinguished judges.

Twelve students were selected as the top honoree in their category and received a $2,000 scholarship.

Check back for more on the honorees and Tuesday night’s event.