Watchdog agency opens second investigation into ex-Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli

The state political ethics watchdog has opened a second investigation into former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, focusing on potential conflicts of interest he may have had while voting on a proposed town development.

Foppoli resigned as mayor in May amid a widening sexual assault scandal as at least nine women publicly accused him of rape, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct, from 2003 until this year. Investigations are ongoing in Sonoma County and Palm Beach, Florida, and Foppoli has denied he violated the law.

Foppoli was first elected to the council in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. He won the town’s first direct election for mayor in 2020. He resigned in May after widespread public outrage.

The latest Fair Political Practices Commission stems from an anonymous complained filed in July. The commission alerted Foppoli on July 21 and asked him to respond within 14 days. It’s unknown if he did.

On Aug. 9, the commission notified Foppoli that based on the complaint, the FPPC’s enforcement division “has commenced a commission-initiated investigation regarding your potential violations of the conflict of interest provisions of the Political Reform Act.”

The complaint alleges that Foppoli violated state law from 2019 to 2020 when he took part in the town council’s discussion of a developer’s proposal for a hotel and residences on the Town Green, despite his ownership stake in a nearby building that could be affected by the development.

The project at issue, according to the complaint, is tied up with the controversial Windsor Civic Center redevelopment project, estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Encinitas-based Robert Green Co. holds exclusive rights to negotiate that contract, which also proposes a 151-room boutique hotel on the Town Green, plus new municipal offices, housing and commercial retail space.

The agency hasn’t made any determination about the possible violations, the letter said.

“We are simply providing you with this information as a courtesy and may be contacting you to discuss the matter. Should you have any comments on this matter, please submit them in writing,” said the letter, signed by Angela Brereton, the agency’s chief of enforcement.

The investigation is the second ongoing look into Foppoli’s political activities.

FPPC investigators are also looking into an April 26 complaint that Foppoli violated campaign finance rules with past payments, including to a former girlfriend and to the finance chief of his family’s Healdsburg winery. The anonymous complaint questioned Foppoli’s campaign spending on alcohol and airfare, and campaign contributions from developers, including $45,500 donated over six years by developer Bill Gallaher and his wife, Cynthia.

An FPPC spokesman confirmed Tuesday that the April investigation remains open.

Foppoli did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.