Watchdog informs Secret Service of criminal inquiry into missing texts

WASHINGTON — The inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security directed the Secret Service to halt its internal search for purged texts sent by agents around the time of Jan. 6, 2021, so that it does not “interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation,” according to a letter reviewed by The New York Times.

“To ensure the integrity of our investigation, the USSS must not engage in any further investigative activities regarding the collection and preservation of the evidence referenced above,” the Homeland Security Department’s deputy inspector general, Gladys Ayala, wrote to James Murray, director of the Secret Service. “This includes immediately refraining from interviewing potential witnesses, collecting devices or taking any other action that would interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation.”

The inspector general’s office cannot alone bring criminal charges but is required to refer the case to the Justice Department if it discovers criminality. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, confirmed Thursday that the inspector general had escalated its investigation.

The letter was sent to the Secret Service on Wednesday. It came after the service acknowledged earlier this week that it was unlikely to be able to recover purged phone records that the inspector general and Congress sought.

The inspector general, Joseph Cuffari, first raised the issue of the missing texts last week with the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol. The committee then issued a subpoena for the records.

In its response to the subpoena, the Secret Service sent a letter to the committee acknowledging it was able to provide only one text exchange to the inspector general after the watchdog in June requested phone records from two dozen Secret Service personnel from between Dec. 7, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021.

The Secret Service has said the text messages were deleted as a result of an update to phones used by agency personnel. Employees were first told of the forthcoming update in December and again two days before the texts were purged Jan. 27. But Congress also informed the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of the Secret Service, on Jan. 16 that it should ensure that records related to actions taken by any of its agencies during the Capitol riot were preserved, according to a person familiar with the House committee’s investigation.