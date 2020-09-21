'Watchmen' actor thanks West Oakland in Emmys acceptance speech

Oakland-raised actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was the second nominee to claim an award for "Watchmen" at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday evening -- and he had his hometown to thank.

"Man, I'm surprised!" he said, unable to hide a grin as he offered his gratitude to family and friends. "To my siblings, my squad... I love you all so much."

Then, the actor -- who portrayed Cal Abar, the human identity of Dr. Manhattan in the series -- turned his attention to his roots.

"I want to give a big shout-out to all of West Oakland, all of New Orleans, the Magnolia projects," he continued. "There's a lot of people where I'm from making a lot of noise right now and I love you all so much."

Racking up 26 nominations, the HBO television series based on the 1986 DC comic and subsequent film led as the award show's biggest contender of the evening. Regina King secured an award for Outstanding Lead Actress for portraying detective Angela Abar in "Watchmen." Just minutes after Abdul-Mateen II delivered his own acceptance speech, winning the Outstanding Supporting Actor award, the show also won Best Limited Series, beating out "Little Fires Everywhere," "Mrs. America," "Unbelievable," and "Unorthodox."

Abdul-Mateen II thanked King in his speech, calling her "the best scene partner I could ask for" before taking on a somber tone.

"'Watchmen' was a story about trauma. It was a story about the lasting scars of white domestic violence and white domestic terrorism. It was a story about police corruption and brutality," he said. "But in the midst of all of that, it was also a story of a god who came down to Earth to reciprocate to a Black woman all the love that she deserved, for her sacrifices, passion and protection. And he did all of that in the body of a Black man, and I'm so proud that I was able to walk into those shoes. I dedicate this award to all of the Black women in my life."

After raising his Champagne flute to a distant audience, the actor then appeared to run off-camera with a scream of joy -- not unlike his reaction when he found out he was nominated for the Emmy earlier in July.

Abdul-Mateen II moved to the Bay Area as a teenager and is a graduate of McClymonds High School. He then went on to obtain a degree in architecture at UC Berkeley, where he competed in track and field and took his first acting class. He also once worked in the San Francisco city planning office, where he led the Hope SF youth leadership academy and created a curriculum for young people to "reimagine" six housing projects throughout the city.

Known for his roles in "Aquaman," "The Get Down" and "Us," he's slated to star in a remake of the 1992 horror film "Candyman" in 2021 and the partially San Francisco-set "Matrix 4" the following year.

Amanda Bartlett is an SFGATE culture reporter. Email: amanda.bartlett@sfgate.com -- Twitter: @byabartlett