Water Bark returns to Spring Lake Regional Park

Sonoma County Regional Parks is once again offering seven days of off-leash fun for dogs at Spring Lake Regional Park in September and October, all for a good cause.

The popular Spring Lake Water Bark event is back for another year, starting Sept. 9, giving pups a chance to splash and romp in the Santa Rosa swimming lagoon.

The play day is a fundraiser for the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation. The event will also be held Sept. 10, Sept. 17, Sept. 23, Sept. 24, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Discounted advance tickets are on sale now, priced at $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets will also be available at the gate, and cost $12 for park members and $15 for nonmembers.

Season Passes are available for purchase for $50.

Tickets and passes are sold per dog, with up to three dogs allowed per person

The foundation raises money for more than 50 dog-friendly parks and trails throughout Sonoma County.

The lagoon, which is separate from Spring Lake, is treated and chlorinated and closely monitored by parks staff to ensure it is safe for dogs, the foundation said.

Unlike previous years, Spring Lake boat rentals will remain open during Water Bark weekends, and will have kayaks and stand-up paddle boards available for rent. All dogs are required to have a dog life jacket to go on a boat.

Member tickets are available at pdne.ws/47TCITs.

Nonmember tickets are available at pdne.ws/3PhAqqj.

A Water Bark season pass is available at pdne.ws/3PjbdMc.

Parking is $7 or free for members.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3OXGMtu.

