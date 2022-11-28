Subscribe

Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston

The notice was due to a power outage at a water purification plant, officials said.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 28, 2022, 7:55AM
Updated 17 minutes ago

HOUSTON — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were under a boil order notice Monday after a power outage caused low pressure at a water purification plant, officials said.

The order — which means water must be boiled before it's used for cooking, bathing or drinking — also prompted schools in the Houston area to close Monday. It was issued Sunday after a power outage at a water purification plant, the city's public works department said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter that the city believes the water is safe but a boil order was required because of the drop in water pressure. He said water sampling would begin Monday morning, and the boil order could be lifted 24 hours after the city is notified the water is safe.

