Water main break in Santa Rosa causes flooding, prompts street closure

A water main break prompted the closure of a street in Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley neighborhood early Monday in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Water received a report about 4 a.m. of the broken pipe at Summerfield Road and Carissa Avenue, which was beginning to flood, according to a CivicReady alert from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Workers arrived about 5:30 a.m., closed a portion of Carissa Avenue and turned off the water main, which helped drain the water from Summerfield Road, according to Santa Rosa Water spokesperson Elise Miller.

As of 9:30 a.m., the portion of Carissa Avenue from Carissa Court to Field Stone Court is still closed.

Workers are currently repairing the pipe, which is 16 inches in diameter, and plan to have it fixed by about 5 p.m.

Once they have completed the repairs, the street will reopen, Miller said.

Some residents in the area could have experienced a slight drop in water pressure following the break, Miller said.

There are no concerns about water quality at this time.

