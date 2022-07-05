Water safety tips; spots to swim with a lifeguard on duty in Sonoma County

After two drownings in Lake Berryessa within one week, parks officials are urging visitors to follow key water safety tips when it comes to swimming in Sonoma County lakes and rivers.

At Lake Sonoma, no lifeguards are on duty and swimming is at your own risk, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Water levels at Lake Sonoma are also subject to change “on a daily or even hourly basis,” according to their website.

To protect visitors, signs around the lake say “no jumping from rocks or trees” because when the human-made lake was formed, trees were not removed from the area, making for a dangerous lakebed to land on.

At the Sonoma County Regional Parks, some swimming destinations are staffed by lifeguards.

Even though a nationwide lifeguard shortage has made recruiting difficult for the regional parks, “we are staffed up for the summer,” said Meda Freeman, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Regional Parks.

The Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach has lifeguards stationed throughout the summer, Freeman said.

Though no swimming is allowed in most of Spring Lake, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon is staffed by lifeguards every day throughout the summer.

The lagoon is open for free swimming from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Life vests, or personal flotation devices, are also available to use for free.

The Russian River beaches, such as Steelhead Beach and Sunset Beach, don’t have lifeguards stationed permanently, but on weekends lifeguard patrols roam the river, Freeman said.

Free life vests are also available for use along the river, where they hang on stands on the beaches.

“Everyone is encouraged to take a life vest for the day,” Freeman said. “It’s free, and then you can leave it back on one of the stands when you’re done.”

Regional Park beaches along the Sonoma Coast are not patrolled by lifeguards, according to their website. Swimming or wading in the ocean is not advised due to powerful waves and currents, except for Doran Regional Park.

The California State Parks urges the public to always wear a life jacket, said Public Information Officer Adeline Yee. Wearing them is the number one way to increase chances of survival during an accident, she added.

“Water-related accidents can happen suddenly and rapidly,” Yee said. “Make sure you and your loved ones wear properly fitting, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.”

The state parks also advises people to supervise children at all times by appointing a designated “water watcher,” taking turns with other adults, Yee said. Do not assume that someone is watching your children, she added.

Knowing your limits is also crucial.

“Swimming in a lake, ocean or river is different from swimming in a pool,” Yee said.

The four main causes of drowning, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is not wearing a life jacket, using alcohol and/or drugs, poor to no swimming ability and hypothermia.

Officials urge that if someone is in distress, seek help from a lifeguard or call 9-1-1 if one isn’t available.

More state park safety tips can be found at www.parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips.

Swimming lessons through the Sonoma County Regional Parks can be found at parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/play/swimming/water-safety.

