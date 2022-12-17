Waterslides and rifles: Inside Florida's playground for the far right

VENICE, Fla. - In the woods off a southwest Florida highway, a Republican business executive has built an entertainment complex to bring together like-minded conservatives for everything from speeches by far-right leaders to family barbecues.

A concrete entryway leads visitors through a black-painted hallway filled with quotes from Founding Fathers such as Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. A reception hall is lined with a wall-sized copy of the Bill of Rights. A shooting range adjoins the facility and a large sign reminds visitors of their Second Amendment rights.

There are also inflatable waterslides, a gazebo and picnic benches for kids.

Initially, Victor G. Mellor, the owner of a construction business, wasn't sure anyone would show up. He'd invested his savings in creating a meeting spot for Republican partisans, home-school moms and others who shared his views on Donald Trump, gun rights and thorny topics like vaccine and mask mandates - convinced he could have a role in steering the nation further to the right.

But as the pandemic persisted, turnout grew. Longtime residents and new arrivals from other states began flocking to the site. So did far-right leaders. Trump's controversial first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, became a frequent guest. Grass-roots organizations vying to unseat Republican Party members considered too moderate declared "The Hollow" their home base.

"They have infiltrated our school systems and worked their way up," Mellor said, referring to Democratic politicians he labeled socialists, in explaining why he felt a need to build the facility. "And now we have to start on all levels taking it back."

As the Sunshine State shifts right - a trend evident in the Nov. 8 election, when Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) won the state by nearly 20 points - researchers say more radical members of the party have grown emboldened. The Anti-Defamation League has recorded a "significant increase" in extremist-related incidents in Florida over the past year. At Mellor's complex - dubbed The Hollow - the state's most conservative residents have built a community geared around buttressing each other's views.

As Mellor and Flynn align to try to push the Florida GOP even further to the right, other southwest Florida residents are worried. They accuse the pair of being agitators who use The Hollow to fuel a toxic style of politics under the guise of festive summer cookouts and holiday gatherings.

"This idea of forming this all-encompassing, family-oriented venue is rather brilliant on their part," said Carol Lerner, a retired education analyst and researcher who produced a 30-page report that found elements of the far right were increasingly drawn to the 27-acre campus. "But that makes it super dangerous, too."

A "campground for kids based on the Constitution"

Located in the middle of the west coast of Florida, Sarasota County includes wealthy enclaves along the emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico, suburban housing developments and rural communities wedged among swamps and pine forests.

It's here where Mellor said he chose to lay down roots in 1994 after four years in the Marine Corps. He quickly found work in construction and three years later started his own concrete business, testing his luck in the boom-bust South Florida prefabricated concrete market, he said. After filing for bankruptcy in 2010, Mellor formed a new company, American Precast.

As that company became successful, Mellor said he started slowly paying closer attention to politics.

Initially, the father of three said his interest in politics was limited to his concerns that President Barack Obama would restrict firearms' sales. He voted for Trump in 2016, drawn to the celebrity entrepreneur's boisterous personality and stance on gun rights. Over time, he felt like the president wasn't getting a fair treatment by the media.

"I said, 'This isn't right,' and it's why I kind of jumped in," Mellor said.

After Trump was defeated in 2020, Mellor traveled to Washington and joined Trump supporters in marching to the U.S. Capitol in protest. "Just knocked on front doors," Mellor, pictured on the Capitol grounds, said in a Facebook post on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mellor said he never entered the Capitol as the insurrection unfolded, and he was never charged with any wrongdoing. But he sympathizes with many of the demonstrators who now face criminal charges, referring to the pro-Trump mob that assaulted officers, trapped lawmakers and vandalized the home of Congress as "political prisoners."

It wasn't long afterward that Mellor said he woke up one morning with the idea of turning an events space he had constructed into a "campground for kids based on the Constitution." He told his kids they shouldn't expect an inheritance. Instead, he was going to spend $3 million developing a complex on a property he'd acquired two years earlier in Venice, a city on Florida's Gulf Coast.