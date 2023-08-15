Watsonville man to spend 25 years in prison for gas station theft, Rohnert Park chase

A Watsonville man will spend nearly 25 years in prison for the 2022 robbery of a gas station near Santa Rosa, which took place one day before he lead Rohnert Park police on a chase that ended with a head-on collision.

Jose Angel Mendez Torres, 36, was sentenced Friday to 24 years and eight months in prison during a sentencing hearing overseen by Judge Mark Urioste in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

On June 9, a Sonoma County jury convicted Mendez of multiple counts, including robbery, commercial burglary, driving under the influence of a drug and fleeing police.

A criminal complaint filed in the case stated that Mendez has at least two previous felony convictions for assault with deadly weapon: One in Santa Cruz County in 2006 and one in Monterey County in 2018.

“This defendant has lived his entire adult life committing serious criminal offenses, and simply put, the community is safer with him incarcerated,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement included in a news release issued Monday.

Mendez’s attorney with the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office could not be reached for comment Monday.

The charges in the robbery and pursuit were filed separately before prosecutors filed a motion in April to consolidate them into one case. Mendez had pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The robbery occurred at about 5:50 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022 at a 76 gas station north of Santa Rosa along Old Redwood Highway at Mark West Springs Road.

Mendez removed a cash register from the station that contained more than $2,000 in cash. It was later discovered at an unspecified location with about $10 still inside, according to court records.

He fled the location in a silver car that was discovered the next day outside an Exchange Bank in Rohnert Park.

A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy searched the car and found a red hat that had been reportedly worn by the gas station robber.

The deputy also found information with Mendez’s identity, including paperwork related to the Monterey County conviction, according to court documents.

By that point, Mendez was already in custody following the pursuit and collision.

Just before 1 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022, a Rohnert Park police officer pulled over Mendez at Wilfred and Langer avenues after noticing the 1999 Honda Accord Mendez drove had an expired registration tag.

The police officer opted to conduct a sobriety test because Mendez appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to court records.

But in the midst of the test, Mendez got back in the car and drove off toward the rear of Graton Resort and Casino, which is at the intersection, and exited the parking lot onto southbound Labath Avenue, officials said.

The police officer gave chase, with the vehicles reaching speeds as high as 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

At Labath and Martin avenues, officials said, Mendez lost control of his car and entered the opposite lane, where he collided head-on with another vehicle.

Mendez ran away before being arrested in Hinebaugh Creek. He appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He also had a large amount of cash similar to what was stolen during the gas station robbery.

The other driver in the car that was struck head-on was taken to an area hospital for unspecified injuries.

According to the District Attorney’s Office’s news release, the collision “had a significant impact on the victim’s life, causing him a great deal of pain, an inability to go to work or participate in any of his normal activities.”

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi