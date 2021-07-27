‘We couldn’t turn away’: Unsheltered Friends brings Rohnert Park homeless first mobile shower unit

Stepping out of the mobile shower unit stationed last week in the parking lot of Rohnert Park’s Faith Community Church, Marty Wandrey’s face shone and his close-cropped hair was still slightly damp. He was clean ‒ for the first time in days.

Homeless since October when he quit his job at a local Food Maxx store, Wandrey, 52, said he has learned to value the routine act of showering and doesn’t take it for granted. “When you’re on the streets, you wake up hungry and you go to sleep hungry, and the showers ‒ oh the showers ‒ just knowing I have a place to get cleaned off, it means a lot,” he said.

Wandrey is one of Rohnert Park’s approximately 250 homeless people who now have access to warm water, soap and shampoo thanks to Unsheltered Friends, which opened the city’s first mobile shower unit earlier this year.

A Rohnert Park-based nonprofit that advocates for the homeless, Unsheltered Friends worked with the Redwood Gospel Mission to bring the shower units to this city in order to help those in need.

Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa, also a homeless outreach organization, runs the shower unit every third Wednesday each month at the Boris Court church in Rohnert Park, where it usually serves about 10 people each time.

Other cities in this region have been using the mobile units to provide places where homeless people can get clean since 2016.

“This mobile shower is a great way to build relationships and trust with our homeless population. Every person’s situation is different so we want to identify what each person needs and how we can provide those resources to them,” Don Schwartz, assistant Rohnert Park city manager said.

Homelessness is a significant concern in the Sonoma County region, that’s mainly why it was the site where Gov. Gavin Newsom touted a $12 billion package to combat the issue statewide.

Newsom announced the funds in a July 19 visit to Sebastopol, where he highlighted the county’s purchase of the Sebastopol Inn to permanently house homeless people as an example of the kind of effort the new funding will support.

As Newsom told reporters gathered in Sebastopol how he planned to use the funding, 9 miles away in Rohnert Park, in an unrelated situation, police worked to clear a homeless encampment along Creekside Trail, south of Golf Course Drive, where four people were living.

“Makes me wonder, if they’re being cleared out, where are they going?” said Angela Clark, a Rohnert Park resident who watched as law enforcement personnel moved carts filled with belongings such as Teddy bears, tents, blankets and other personal items out of the area.

Homeless population

Since 2015, according to the most recent data available, there has been an annual average of 3,000 homeless people in Sonoma County. In Feb. 2020, the county identified 250 homeless individuals in Rohnert Park, which is about 9% of the county’s overall tally, according to the 2020 Sonoma County Homeless Census & Survey.

Janal Reyes, 56, one of Unsheltered Friends’ founders, said the homeless population became more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic due to state-ordered lock downs which meant the homeless could not move from place to place. Clusters of homeless contained to certain areas in the city increased the need for these mobile shower units, she said.

Paula Brown began handing out care packages in March 2020

In Sept. 2019, Rohnert Park held a roundtable discussion where residents and organizations could brainstorm ideas to help with the city’s homeless problem.

Out of that meeting, Reyes and her sister, Paula Brown, 63, Rohnert Park residents for at least 40 years, got the idea to begin handing out care packages and hot meals they’d make themselves to the city’s homeless community.

In March 2020, they officially began walking the streets searching for people in need. Undeterred once the pandemic struck, the sisters continued their visits to homeless camps in the city where they distributed their care packages and hot meals.

In January, Reyes and Brown started Unsheltered Friends, a registered nonprofit aimed at helping homeless individuals.

On Aug. 10, Rohnert Park City Council will consider giving as much as $30,000 to Unsheltered Friends to help expand the agency’s services.

“We couldn’t look away,” Reyes said. “It’s not as simple as throwing our homeless people into a shelter and feeding them. There’s so much work that needs to be done.”

Collaborating

Back in January, Rohnert Park City Council decided that increasing services for the homeless population there would be a top priority. On June 8, council OK’d the allocation of $1.3 million to that effort.

Homeless service programs like Catholic Charities’ HOST, Rapid Rehousing and Master-lease Program and SHARE Sonoma County work directly with Rohnert Park to connect homeless people with shelter, permanent and temporary housing, and other homelessness services, as a part of a collaborative effort to expand the city’s existing services.

“We want to make sure we have several options that are appropriate for each person’s needs,” Jenna Garcia, Rohnert Park housing administrator, said. “It’s not going to look the same for everyone.”

As Rohnert Park is without a homeless shelter, Garcia believes that a short-term shelter is a temporary solution to a much larger need. And, that it’s expensive.

“It might get folks off the streets in the short term, but it’s not going to provide a long-term solution that’s going to end their homelessness,” Garcia said.

She believes that housing programs are a huge gap across the county and that they are what are missing.

“What’s it going to take to get these people housed and to KEEP them housed?” Garcia said. “It’s a spectrum. People are homeless for different reasons and have different needs and we want to speak to those specific needs.”

Redwood Gospel Mission runs the shower unit every third Wednesday each month at Faith Community Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

