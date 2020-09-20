'We have lost a giant among us': California leaders react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Political leaders from Sacramento, California and beyond were devastated Friday to learn of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a staunch advocate for women's rights and an iconic national figure who served on the highest court for 27 years.

While many responded with a sense of despair, they challenged themselves and others to continue Ginsburg's fight for a just society that provides equality for all. Here's a selection of their comments on social media:

California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Justice Ginsburg. Her career and her life were an inspiration to me. She was one of our country's greatest jurists."

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Goodwin H. Liu, who clerked for Ginsburg: "I am deeply saddened -- indeed devastated -- to hear today's news. Justice Ginsburg was a cherished mentor and friend, and the opportunity to know and work closely with her will forever be one of the highlights of my life. Her acumen, grace and fundamental decency shone through in everything she did. Her trailblazing career is an inspiration to people of every background across the country and throughout the world. In so many ways, she is and will be one of the most consequential justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Saturday: "Justice Ginsburg devoted her extraordinary life and intellect to making the words of our nation's founding documents more true. Throughout her historic legal career, her contributions as a jurist to the cause of equality for women and men were unmatched. Justice Ginsburg fought tirelessly for the rights of women at work, at school and in the life of our nation. She proved over and over again that sex-based discrimination harmed not just women, but men and families, and that reckoning with this inequality was required for our nation to live out its promise.

"In moving our nation forward, she inspired millions among us, including so many women and girls, to reach higher, dream bigger and dissent more passionately. Though this loss is incalculable, her legacy will live on in the fairer, more just society that she bravely ushered in and that we must, to honor her, safeguard. Our thoughts and prayers are with her colleagues, her family and all Americans in mourning."

State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego: "We have lost a major force of our time. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a tireless advocate for justice, a brilliant legal mind, and an outstanding role model for generations of people. Like millions of Americans, I join Justice Ginsburg's family in mourning her devastating loss, and honoring her legacy of feminism, equality, and progress."

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg: "She really is a historic figure. It's easy to forget the recent history of discrimination against women in all walks of life, which was allowed without constitutional protection. And in her legal fight, she helped millions of women in this country even before she made it to the Supreme Court."

Steinberg called U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's promise of senate vote to replace Ginsburg with a nominee from President Donald Trump "horrifically stunning." Steinberg said "Tonight is not the night to be political. Focus on her life and legacy. The truth about discrimination of all kinds is it always lurks just barely below the surface. It must be a constant and vigilant fight... a fight for the community and the country she fought for with such intellect and grace."

Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby: "Justice Ginsburg was a hero and inspiration to so many women, including me. She spent her entire career fighting for gender equity. I am grateful for her incredible bravery, intelligence and dedication."

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said: "We lost a giant of justice today. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg towered over those who sought to close doors or build walls in America. She was the Little Engine That Could for all of us who believe in the American Dream. And she leaves us her story to make us proud. How do you fill the shoes of a giant?

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: "The country lost a truly amazing woman tonight with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She may have been small of stature but she was an absolute giant of jurisprudence."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, said in a statement that Ginsburg "embodied justice, brilliance and goodness." "Her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children. We must honor Justice Ginsburg's trailblazing career and safeguard her powerful legacy by ensuring that the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court upholds her commitment to equality, opportunity and justice for all."