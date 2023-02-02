‘We just want to be together:’ Rohnert Park house fire displaces multigenerational family

Anyone interested in offering resources can contact Prangsamphan at sueprangsamphan2014@gmail.com

The Prangsamphan family watched helplessly Saturday night as thick smoke billowed from the place they had called home for the last 22 years.

Once a safe haven for family and friends, their Rohnert Park home was now gone.

“We lost everything,” Sue Prangsamphan, 45, told The Press Democrat on Tuesday. “I haven’t been able to sleep — you close your eyes at night but you’re still awake. You’re traumatized.”

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded to a garage fire at a single-story structure in the 7500 block of Bernice Avenue — home to Prangsamphan’s multigenerational family of nine.

A cause for the blaze, which caused about $500,000 in damage, was likely accidental and appeared to be have originated with a clip-on lamp used in the garage, which their family used as a gathering space, Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said.

No injuries were reported, Johnson said, though Prangsamphan’s grandmother was treated for smoke inhalation.

Prangsamphan’s brother, Bounoi, her children — Ryan, 24; Malachi, 22; and Destiny, 16 — and their grandparents and great-grandmother were home inside their rooms. Bounoi got up to use the restroom then walked to the garage to hangout like he typically would.

As he opened the door, he was overcome by smoke fumes, Prangsamphan said. After he screamed for help, the family rushed outside — Prangsamphan’s son, Ryan, carried his great-grandmother who can’t walk — to escape the smoke that had already spread through the home’s kitchen behind the garage.

Prangsamphan and her husband, Chan, received a call from their daughter while eating dinner with their friends in Santa Rosa.

“My kids never cry,” Prangsamphan said through tears. “When I heard them crying on the phone — that’s when I knew it was for real.”

The family’s two dogs, which were in the backyard at the time of the blaze, were also saved.

Prangsamphan said she doesn’t go out much since she spends most of her time caring for her grandma and instead typically invites her friends and family over. This time was different.

“The first time I decide to visit my friends instead — this happens,” she said. “Why is my luck like this?”

The family is staying with others in Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa as they figure out their next steps.

The fire was among five blazes that occurred over the weekend in Sonoma County. On Friday morning, a home in southeast Santa Rosa caught fire and a vacant warehouse in east Santa Rosa went up in flames Saturday night. In Sebastopol, a fire early Sunday morning killed two people. And at 10 a.m. Sunday, a two-story Petaluma home caught on fire.

“This was the house,” said Prangsamphan, who’s lived in Sonoma County for 30 years. “This was where everyone came together.”

As of Wednesday, they were looking for a temporary home — one that could fit their entire family.

“We just want to be together,” Prangsamphan said. “We don’t like being a part.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.