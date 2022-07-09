It doesn’t take long to compare the math course offerings at Santa Rosa Junior College this past spring and in the upcoming fall semester to see dramatic changes are underway.

Several math classes have been eliminated from the catalog for the next school year, which starts Aug. 15 at the 104-year-old community college.

Elementary algebra, intermediate algebra and intermediate algebra for business and STEM majors — all “pre-transfer level” or remedial courses — will no longer be offered.

Santa Rosa Junior College math professor Tracey Johnson works through a slope equation Thursday, June 16, 2022, while teaching an intermediate algebra class in Santa Rosa. Such “pre-transfer level” classes in math and English will be entirely phased out in the fall across the state. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

In the English department, a smaller but similar shift also is apparent. Just one remedial course was offered in spring, English 100, and it will not return.

Depending on who you ask, the change is either a sign of progress toward equity in California’s community college system or a troubling overreach that could present barriers for legions of students in need of basic instruction.

It is one of the fiercest higher education debates in California, home of the nation’s largest community college system, serving about 1.4 million students.

Reform advocates argue remedial classes saddle students — most of them people of color — with more debt and hinder their progress toward completing their degrees. But supporters of remedial classes say they fill a critical need for students who may be returning to school after a long gap or who didn’t receive instruction in high school to prepare them for college-level work.

The debate is part of a broader shift in California’s and the nation’s approach to educating students without grade- or course-level proficiency in math and English. The transformation comes at a complicated time as schools deal with learning disruptions wrought by the pandemic and locally by years of disastrous wildfires.

But even as that discussion plays out in Sacramento and beyond, many of California’s 116 community colleges, including in Santa Rosa, are already ordering up big changes, dropping remedial classes that have been staples of their course catalogs for generations of students.

A Santa Rosa Junior College student takes notes during professor Tracey Johnson’s intermediate algebra class in Santa Rosa Thursday June 16, 2022. Come fall, such "pre-transfer level" classes in math and English will be entirely phased out. (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat)

The shift has sparked fresh controversy, with many worried about the unintended fallout on students who depend on remedial classes.

At Santa Rosa Junior College, math faculty in particular are worried about their ability to provide all students sufficient support to pass college-level courses upon enrolling. They note that certain certificate and associate degree programs don’t require college-level math.

“If we’re not allowed to offer anything below transfer-level … it goes back to the student groups that aren’t looking to transfer,” said Tim Melvin, chair of the math department. “Their education’s gotten more difficult.”

But Santa Rosa Junior College leadership characterized the transition differently.

“We are not abandoning our students,” said Jane Saldaña-Talley, outgoing vice president of academic affairs.

“If anything, we are saying to our students, ‘We believe in you, we believe that you can do this work, and we are here to provide the supports to make sure that you can accomplish your education goals.’”

Santa Rosa Junior College math professor Tracey Johnson works through a few interval notation lessons Thursday, June 16, 2022, while teaching an intermediate algebra class in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Building on earlier legislation

The junior college’s move to eliminate remedial classes reflects both compliance with existing law and anticipation of a new piece of legislation that could reach Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk this summer.

Assembly Bill 1705 would strengthen and clarify legislation that sought to steer community colleges away from remedial classes and increase the numbers of students enrolled in college-level math and English, based on data that shows that approach benefits students.

It also includes a request for $64 million to help community colleges implement the changes.

The move to eliminate remedial courses is more than a decade in the making. It has developed out of research over the past two decades, with studies showing students are less likely to graduate if they start college in classes that focus on below college-level material.