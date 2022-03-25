‘We lived in fear’ of Mendocino County’s ‘Red-Bearded Burglar,’ victim says, as judge hands down sentence

Three times since April, Helen Duffy returned to her home in the Mendocino County town of Elk to find it had been burglarized and heavily damaged.

Holes filled the walls, personal items were missing and, most importantly, she told a sentencing judge on Thursday, her sense of peace, safety and tranquility along the Mendocino County coast had been shattered.

“In the seven months that followed (April), we lived in fear,” she said as she shared how the actions of William Evers, Mendocino County’s so-called “Red-Bearded Burglar,” affected her.

Evers, an admitted serial burglar who was arrested on Nov. 3 in the town of Albion after nearly a year on the run from authorities, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Judge Keith Faulder also ordered Evers to pay restitution to his victims. So far, two have already filed requests for reparations totaling nearly $2,500.

Evers, who gained notoriety after authorities dubbed him the “Red-Bearded Burglar” because of his distinct red beard, which differed from the brown hair on his head, appeared on video while in custody at the Mendocino County Jail Thursday.

He said little other than the occasional “yes” whenever Judge Keith Faulder asked if he understood what was happening.

Duffy was the only homeowner to speak during Thursday’s sentencing hearing. A second homeowner was in attendance at the county courthouse in Ukiah, but declined to comment.

Evers’ sentence takes into account his criminal history.

The Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint showing he was convicted of burglary in Humboldt County and making criminal threats in Shasta County in March 2007 and October 2014, respectively.

In Mendocino County, Evers was accused of breaking into homes near Ukiah and the towns of Philo, Albion and Elk dating back to December 2020.

He was charged with 19 counts of criminal activity, including 15 counts of burglary and others related to vandalism and the attempted murder of a Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy investigating an Elk burglary on May 12.

Authorities say Evers had opened fire on the deputy, an allegation he initially denied.

But, after learning that he faced at least 300 years in prison if convicted on all counts, Evers made a deal with prosecutors on Feb. 25. He pleaded guilty to assaulting the sheriff’s deputy, bringing an abrupt end to the case and setting the stage for Thursday’s sentencing.

Mendocino County Public Defender Jeffrey Aaron, whose office represented Evers, declined to comment Thursday.

Although the original charges were dismissed because of the plea deal, there’s no doubt Evers was responsible for the burglaries, Mendocino County Deputy District Attorney Eloise Kelsey said after sentencing.

The 15 burglary charges included the three break-ins at Duffy’s home and 12 others around the region. Kelsey said officials believe Evers may have committed as many as 26 burglaries.

He admitted as much to The Press Democrat during a jailhouse interview in December when he detailed his nearly 12 months on the lam near the coast.

He said he arrived in Mendocino County at the end of 2020 after fleeing Arizona, where he lived near his parents under law enforcement supervision.

Evers said he purchased methamphetamine and left it in a motel room where he had been staying. He returned to a locked room and, fearing the drugs had been discovered, fled to avoid arrest for a parole violation.

A native of Redding, Evers said he caught a Greyhound bus to Ukiah in December 2020 and spent months searching for vacant homes that could provide shelter and supplies.

The search for Evers lasted months, and he mostly appeared in grainy surveillance footage circulated by authorities. He eluded arrest after being confronted by sheriff’s deputies on at least three occasions.

Evers estimated he interacted with five people last year before his arrest and was conflicted over fleeing or staying for conversation. As his notoriety grew, so did the stories people told about him.

Noting Evers’ reputation, prosecutors took exception to any portrayal of Evers as a folk hero and stressed that he was armed and violent.

Faulder agreed that was evident from the damage Duffy found in her home.

In addition to the holes in her walls, she said her stove was damaged and her pots and pans were burned. Little else remained in her home.

“Not a crumb of food or a drop of drink in our house,” Duffy said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.