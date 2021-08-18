‘We may never find out who did this:’ Rohnert Park police suspend garbage can fire investigation

Citing a lack of leads that might help them find a potential suspect, Rohnert Park public safety officials say they have suspended the search for whomever set a trash can filled with fireworks on fire outside a City Council member’s home the night of July 4.

In an interview with The Press Democrat earlier this month, Department of Public Safety Chief Tim Mattos said the investigation was "shelved“ in July, not long after he and Mayor Gerard Giudice held a news conference asking the public for any tips or information that might help investigators make an arrest in the case.

“Believe me, we want to find the person that did this,” Mattos said. “Until someone comes forward with more information, it needs to be put on hold. We need help from our community.”

The blaze was discovered at about 10:30 p.m. July 4 by a passerby who knocked on Councilmember Willy LInares’ door and let him know the bin was burning.

The flames were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Linares, though, called the incident a hate crime because he is one of two people of color on the council. He also said he believed the incident was in response to his support of a ban on fireworks in the city.

In April, LInares, along with Giudice and Vice Mayor Jackie Elward cast the majority votes in the 3-2 tally that approved the ban on the sale and use of fireworks in Rohnert Park.

The ban sparked a backlash among residents who say they use the sale of fireworks to fund annual operations of nonprofit organizations in the city.

Opponents obtained 4,000 signatures on a petition that sought to suspend the ordinance in favor of a referendum, which would allow Rohnert Park voters to decide the fate of the ban.

A special election on the ballot initiative known as Measure D will take place on Sept. 14.

Specifically for voters in the city of Rohnert Park, the referendum asks for a yes or no vote on whether the ordinance banning the sale and use of fireworks in the city “shall ... be adopted?”

Early voting via mail-in ballots or in-person voting at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office began on Monday.

During last month’s news conference, police released surveillance video from security cameras on nearby homes that showed a white van stopping briefly outside Linares’ home before flames burst from the trash bin.

Despite these videos investigators weren’t able to make any headway in the case.

“We may never find out who did this,” Linares said on Aug. 9 in response to the decision to stop the investigation.“I hope we do but I also can’t harp on trying to catch these people.”

The fire outside LInares’ home was the culmination of an increasingly hostile divide in Rohnert Park that pitted those who favored a fireworks ban as a way to guard against possible wildfires, against those who said a ban would hinder a much-needed revenue stream for 17 local nonprofits and sports teams in the city.

“We aren’t talking a couple hundred that is made up with bake sales, we’re talking tens of thousands of dollars that these programs run on,” said Amber Dominguez-Arend, one of the advocates for the referendum.

Her 7-year-old son is a member of Rohnert Park’s youth soccer and swim teams.

“I watched my son go down a major spiral of anxiety and frustration when his outlets were removed during the (coronavirus) shutdown. These activities are important to my son,” she added.

City resident John McEntagart, 54, a proponent of the ban, said he supports it because he’s concerned local war veterans are triggered by the sound of fireworks.

“I used to be the guy that couldn’t get close enough to the fireworks,” he said. “But this year, as I watched fireworks with my son outside, I started thinking about how it was affecting my neighbors — those who have lived through war.

“It’s not the town I want my kids to grow up in, it’s not the city I want to live in and retire in — it is a friendly city. So, we need to act like it. It’s time we work together as a team,” he added.

Some council members said that because of their support of the fireworks ban they were the targets of caustic, racially charged comments made via phone calls and online messages.

Mattos acknowledged that some of the comments were mean-spirited, but he said they stopped short of any criminal activity.

Still, some council members expressed concern for their personal safety. In response, police patrols were increased in council members’ neighborhoods, a practice officials said was still continuing.

City leaders now hope that any issues surrounding the ban will be resolved by the Sept. 14 special election.

“Once the public makes the decision next month, it’s all about us coming back together as a community and healing,” Giudice said on Aug. 10. “I want this to be settled ASAP.”

If Rohnert Park’s ban is approved, Cloverdale will be the only city in Sonoma County that allows the sale and use of fireworks.

